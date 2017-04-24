Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Bonnie S. Crowe-Oddy a longtime Franklin County resident, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017, at the McClure-Miller VNA Respite House.

Born in Bakersfield, Vermont on July 15, 1942, she was the daughter of the late, Clenton Ray and Alice Florence (Regan) Stanley. Bonnie was 74 years old.

On June 6, 1987, she married Michael Oddy, who preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2008.

Bonnie was a 1960 graduate of Hartford High School in White River Junction and then went on to work for the State of Vermont in the Department of Children and Family Services for Franklin and Grand Isles Counties. In 1997, she retired as District Director. For several years, she volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary at the Northwestern Medical Center.

Survivors include her children, Timothy Crowe, of St. Albans, Brett Crowe and wife, Becky, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Kelly Inman and husband, Gene, of Chetopa, Kansas, Michael Oddy and wife Wendy of Cocoa, Florida, as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Beatty and wife, Susan, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Michael, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Stanley.

Bonnie’s family will greet friends on Friday, April 28, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Megan Stowe officiating. Interment will be in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send Bonnie’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.