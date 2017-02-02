Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Bonnie Gail (Underwood) Messier, age 64, of St. Albans, Vermont passed away on Friday, January 27 at the Northwestern Medical Center after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on March 1, 1952 in St. Albans to the late Raymond “Mickey,” and Sybil (Dow) Underwood.

Bonnie was a lifelong resident of Franklin County. She graduated from Swanton High School in 1970. Bonnie is remembered as a warm and generous person who loved reading, playing games, puzzles, the outdoors and her cat Garfield. She also enjoyed spending time with her multiple grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Sybil Underwood, her brother Michael Underwood, and her partner Michael Phillips. She is survived by her children Brian and his wife, Jamie, of St. Albans; Erin of Burlington, Carrie and her husband, Michael, of South Burlington; and Michelle and her husband, Mark, of Jericho as well as her sister Melody and her husband, Philip, of Hampton, Virginia, her brother Bruce and his wife, Roberta, of White River, as well as multiple nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, trust also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” John 14:1-3

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at the American Legion, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, February 5.