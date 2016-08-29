BOLIO ~ MORANDE

Just

The Facts

ST. ALBANS TOWN — Coral Bolio and Peter Morande were united in marriage on July 30, 2016. Coral is the Daughter of Carol Armstrong and John Gagne of St. Albans Town and Cory and Sylvia Bolio of Wade, N.C. Peter is the Son of Angela and David Willcocks currently of North Carolina and Michael and Manon Morande of Ellington, Conn.

They were united in a beautiful backyard ceremony at Coral’s Family Home in St. Albans Town. The Bride and Groom’s friend Drazen Stavric officiated. Her Stepfather, John Gagne, gave Coral away. The Matron of Honor was Carol Armstrong, mother of the bride. Bridesmaids were Coral’s grandmother, Beatrice Larned; aunt, Maureen Smith; cousin, Jasmine Smith and aunt, Erin Massey Armstrong. The exceptional flower girl was Coral’s cousin, Elsa Willow Armstrong.

Peter walked down the aisle with his mother, Angela Willcocks. The best man was Brendan Houston followed by Groomsmen Garret Gagne, brother of the bride, and friends of the groom, Thomas Gram, Shawn Venner and Ezekiel Smith.

The reception immediately followed with delightful live entertainment by Nancy, Lillian and Ezekiel Smith and guitar playing at dinner by James Gram. Photography was done by Karen Gagne, aunt of the Bride.