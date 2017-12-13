An aerial view of the Memorial Building, in the rear, is the current home of BMTM and the future site of the Veterans Memorial Ace Hardware.

SWANTON — BMTM, the current upstairs tenant of the Memorial Building, will be relocating to a new facility in the Swanton Industrial Park.

BMTM’s plans became public Monday night when the village board of trustees authorized village manager Reg Beliveau Jr. to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) initiating a process that will relocate BMTM.

The move will keep BMTM’s 25 employees in Swanton.

The village sold the Memorial Building to Gordon Winters, owner of Swanton Lumber, for a new Veterans Memorial Ace store last month.

Critics of the deal claimed it would result in a loss of jobs in Swanton if BMTM left the town.

Instead, BMTM will be moving to a new facility in Swanton.

The MOU is an agreement between the Village of Swanton, the Town of Swanton, the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation (FCIDC), BMTM owner Alain Morrisette, Gordon Winters and “one local businessman,” according to the motion trustee Adam Paxman made at Monday night’s meeting.

