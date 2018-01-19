This photo showing the 1896 St. Albans football team is courtesy of the Saint Albans Museum.

From the Saint Albans Museum:

At the time of this photograph the St. Albans High School occupied the building that is now the home of the St. Albans Museum. BFA St. Albans would not come into existence until 1930.

Football, in 1896, was probably the British term for the sport, and we would now call it rugby. If you look at the ball it certainly looks like a rugby ball and not the smaller ball we associate with American football today. The name “Blue Jeans” was the 19th century name for the team.

In the back row left to right are: James Kennedy, W C Telford, and Graham Gilson.

Middle row, left to right are: Arthur Morton, Barron Foss, James Gilson, Alfred Coote (kind of between rows) and Leroy Owen.

Front row, left to right are: Henry Hubbell, S Ben Story – team captain, Edward McEvoy and Royal Kimball.

Note that team captain Story’s jersey has an “N” on it. is that coincidence or because he is captain?