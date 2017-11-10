From All Breed Rescue:

Hi! My name is Blaze! I am a 2-year-old sweetheart! I come all the way from Florida! I was rescued from a shelter down there after the hurricane to make room for my new friends who lost their homes. I LOVE squeaky toys because I have never had them before. I am a very gentle sole with a goofy side. I will stay by you when you nap, and I am great on a walk. If you want to meet me, please fill out an adoption application on the computer. I can’t wait to meet you!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Blaze. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com