First-year Enosburg boys varsity coach Chad Lovelette watches the Bobwhites’ Will Harvey cut along the baseline.

ENOSBURG — In a battle of Lake Division foes, BFA-St. Albans marched into Enosburg Falls H.S. and handed the Hornets their largest loss home loss in the past two seasons, 47-28.

On the first possession of the game, Matt Toof’s Bobwhites immediately exploited their size advantage, sending senior Jens Ulrich-Verderber to the paint. Despite being triple-teamed Ulrich-Verderber somehow scored and tacked on a free throw to give the visitors an early 3-0 lead.

“When either Verderber or (Will) Harvey get things started for us, I think that makes everybody else a little more relaxed and that allows our third and fourth scoring options to be able to just play basketball, which has a big effect on our play overall,” Toof said.

The forward’s size would continue to trouble the Hornets as Ulrich-Verderber connected for 11 of BFA’s 15 first-quarter points.

“The way our offense is right now everybody gets a lot of touches. We don’t try to zero in on one guy so that is really not our approach: He just came out of the gates swinging,” Toof said.

Seven of the 12 Bobwhites scored, and 10 players had at least one rebound en route to a 28-19 advantage on the boards for the game.

After giving up only two baskets in the opening quarter, BFA had built a 15-4 lead. The defensive domination continued into the second quarter as Hornets were struggling not only to make shots, but at times to complete routine passes — which lead to easy BFA points in transition.

“It is what it is, the more physical team took advantage,” Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette said.

