BFA seniors help out around community

Group of BFA students with their teacher Carolina Leahy that baked and delivered over 700 cookies to Martha’s Kitchen.

ST. ALBANS — On April 11, seniors from Bellows Free Academy spent three hours helping out around the community, cleaning up a trail at Sheldon Elementary School and the grounds at Northwestern Medical Center, baking cookies for Martha’s Kitchen, and helping out at Northwest Family Foods.

At Northwest Family Foods, students stocked and organized shelves, cleaned coolers and mopped floors, while also inventorying items for the food shelf.

Students helped the St. Albans City Recreation Dept. with the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt by filling eggs.

Students led by Tim Fugere, Peter Jones and Edee McArtor did clean-up work at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Complex. They cleaned trails, ditches, and around the fences by the roadways. When the outside work was complete, they washed the hockey glass inside of the complex.

Patty Bettinger and Caroline Leahy assisted students in making over 700 cookies to donate to Martha’s Kitchen. Once baked, the cookies were hand delivered, still warm!

Thank you to Kristin Corrigan for the photos.

