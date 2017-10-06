BFA Fairfax Principal John Tague poses in front of what will become the primary entrance to the school if voters approve a $16 million bond.

FAIRFAX — On Tuesday voters here will give a thumbs up or down to a proposed $16 million renovation of Bellows Free Academy.

Polls will be open at the school from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting is currently available at the town clerk’s office.

The intent is to create a space that is safer, more efficient and is geared for mastering the skills students need in the 21st Century, with areas for collaborative learning and improved science labs, high school principal John Tague and board chair Elaine Carpenter explained during a tour of the building on Thursday.

“Safety and security of our students is our number one priority,” said Carpenter.

On the safety front, the renovation would relocate the primary entrance to the high school and middle school to the entrance in front of the old middle school gym. Administrators would have their offices in what is now the gym.

With the proposed change, “when a person enters the building, the first thing they see is a person,” said Tague. That staff person can then determine if the person entering the school should be allowed in.

