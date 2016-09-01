Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

MONTGOMERY CENTER – Beverly T. Purrier, age 94, widow of Charles L. Purrier, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 at The Manor in Morrisville.

She was born Nov. 15, 1921 in Montpelier, the daughter of the late Ryland and Laura (Burbank) Taisey.

Beverly grew up in North Troy where she was a member of the North Troy Congregational Church and was a 1939 graduate of North Troy High School. In 1941 he received her Associates Degree from Green Mountain College in Poultney. Her working career started as a Medical Secretary for the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Mass. during WWII. She then worked for the State of Vermont at the Secretary of States office with her aunt Helen Burbank, that’s where she met Charles and on May 19, 1956 they were married. She also worked for the Selective Service in Montpelier until 1961 when they moved back to Montgomery Center where she lived until recently. In 1962 they started an IBA dairy farm supply business in Northern Vermont which they owned and operated until 1993.

Beverly was a member of the former Montgomery Community Baptist Church and had served on the Montgomery Library Board of Directors. She enjoyed doing needlework and cross stich as well as traveling.

She is survived by her son, Charles R. Purrier and his wife, Annie, of Montgomery Center; her grandchildren, Jinny Rainville and her husband, Ritchie, of Highgate; Elle Purrier and Ryland Purrier, both of Montgomery Center; and her brother, Robert Taisey of New York, N.Y. Besides her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Purrier in January 2002, and her aunt, Helen Burbank in 1981.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Richford First Baptist Church, 30 School St., Richford. Interment will follow in the Montgomery Center Cemetery. Per Beverly’s wishes there will be no visiting hours.

For those who wish, contributions in Beverly’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency – Home Care Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Messages of condolence may be sent to Beverly’s family on-line through www.spearsfuneralhome.com