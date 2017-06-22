BETTY LEE CROSBY

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Our darling mother, sister, and grandmother, Betty Crosby, 76, passed away on June 5, 2017 in Albuquerque, New Mexico after a long illness.

Betty was married to the late Steven Crosby for 43 years. She is survived by her children: Deborah Crosby, Gail Crosby Rich and Wayne Crosby; grandchildren: Darren and Kyle Harney, Lauren Hall, Jessica Jackson, Jason Rich, Kiana and Maia Crosby; great-grandchildren: Matthew Jackson, Tanner and Aubrey Hall; sister, Nancy Hatch; niece and nephew, Sarah and Eric Hatch.

She was a registered nurse and worked at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans, Vermont for 30 years. Betty loved teddy bears, steam boating and traveling the world.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Southern Chapel, 2400 Southern Blvd, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, 505-891-9192.