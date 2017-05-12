Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SHELDON SPRINGS — Bethel Colone (Stowe) Baranik, age 88 years young, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at The Villa in St. Albans after a brief illness.

Bethel was born in Berkshire, Vermont on May 5, 1929 to the late Percy and Marion (Perry) Stowe.

She married George L. Baranik on Aug. 12, 1955, who preceded her in death on June 16, 1962. Bethel was a stay at home mom and a landlord up to her death. Her favorite hobbies were reading mysteries, taking walks, enjoying the sun, watching her soaps, her camp at Fairfield Pond and spending time with her children.

Bethel is survived by her children: Lorraine and Robert Danyow of Sheldon, Mary Beth and Danny Larose of Franklin, Nancy West and her companion Norman Snider of Sheldon, Jeffery and Beverly Baranik of Sheldon, and Richard and Christine Baranik of St Albans. Her grandchildren, Ellie and Joshua Danyow, Kaitlin Larose and her companion Brent Paradee, Jacques and Chelsea Larose, Patrick Larose and his companion Julie Heffler, Staci West, Shellie West and her fiance Sarah Gazo, Megan West, Jeremy West and his companion McKenna Stone, Kendra and Brooke Baranik, Dylan and Cody Baranik. Her great grandchildren, Ethan Paradee, Areil Cooper and her companion Nathan Lillquist, Avery Choquette, Wyatt and Hayden Lieske, Kysen Sylvester, William Sladyk, Miah Hemingway, Emahlyn and Cullen West. Her great great grandchild Ayden Lillquist as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bethel also leaves behind her siblings, Lucille Derby of Waterbury, Conn., Lorraine Neville of Edgewater, Fla., Wayne Stowe of Concord, N.H., and Luther Stowe of Winooski. In addition to her parents, Bethel was preceded in death by her brothers Russell and Leon Stowe and her sisters-in-law Theresa and Marjorie Stowe.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in the East Franklin Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday at Spears Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Bethel’s memory may be made to the Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05405.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.