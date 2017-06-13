Bessie Guyette

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

VERGENNES/ST. ALBANS — Bessie A. Guyette of Vergennes formerly of St. Albans passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Vergennes Residential Care Home.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1932 in Highgate the daughter of John and Alice (Briar) Guyette.

She enjoyed reading, puzzles, playing cards, and going strawberry and blueberry picking. She enjoyed animals especially her cats.

Bessie is survived by her sister Charlene Black of St. Albans; several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her sisters Lucille Kubicko, Mae LaDue, Eula (Cissie) Mears, Angela Cook; her brothers Lloyd, Donald, Bernard, Deforest, Arnold, Garold and Allen.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Vergennes, with a burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairfax Street, St. Albans, on Thursday at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.