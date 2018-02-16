BERKSHIRE – Our loving mother, Bertha V. Dudley, age 98, passed on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held Monday, February 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will be held this spring in the East Franklin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday at Spears Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

A full obituary may be viewed and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com