Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

WEST SWANTON — Mrs. Bertha J. Cheney, age 86 years, died early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, 2016, in the Northwestern Medical Center.

Born in Highgate, she was the daughter of the late John and Vitalis (Minckler) Jackson. She attended Highgate schools and was married to Arnold E. Cheney who predeceased her on Aug. 28, 2004.

In addition to her many responsibilities as a wife and mother of a large family, Bertha also worked at General Electric and Softlite. She was a longtime member of the West Swanton United Methodist Church and a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Creller-Landon Post 60 in Alburgh. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and enjoyed traveling.

Bertha leaves her children, Eldora (Dodie) Cheney of Colchester, Ernest A. Cheney (Sandra), Kathleen A. Cheney, Betty L. Cheney (George E. Spear, II), Gilbert W. Cheney, Cathy L. Fournier (Rene), Joyce M. Campbell (Duncan), all of Swanton; grandchildren, Marka B. Cheney (fiancé, Chris Feeley), Marcus W. Cheney, Benjamin R. Fournier, Jason A. Campbell (Mandy), Katie Lee Campbell, Andrew Cheney (Sarah), Lesley Underwood (Andy) and Matthew Cheney (Solange); great grandchildren, Hunter M. Choiniere, Tucker A. Campbell, Sam Underwood and Charlie Underwood; brother-in-law, Gordon Cheney of Swanton, several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, William (Peanut) Cheney and close family friends, Phyllis White, Molly Renning and Mary Gagne.

In addition to her husband, Arnold, Bertha was predeceased by a son, Marcus W. Cheney; and grandson, Nicolas G. Fournier.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, at 1 p.m. from the Memorial United Methodist Church, 23 Grand Avenue, Swanton. The Reverend Kerry T. Cameron will officiate. Interment will follow at the Cheney family lot in the West Swanton Cemetery.

At Bertha’s request there will be no public calling hours.

It is requested that in lieu of flowers gifts in Bertha’s memory be made to the Nicolas G. Fournier Scholarship Fund, in care of, Becky Hart, Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union, 100 Robin Hood Drive #2, Swanton 05488.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton 05488

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.