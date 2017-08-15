Bernie’s big day in Franklin County

Linda Stanley introduces Sen. Bernie Sanders to Pinky at the Paul-Lin Dairy in Bakersfield on Monday.

By Michelle Monroe

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘It’s a crazy world out there. It’s a plastic world, and what you do is real.’ - Sen. Bernie Sanders to farmers

BAKERSFIELD — With his final Franklin County stop of the day, Sen. Bernie Sanders switched focus from health care to the challenges of farming with a visit to Paul-Lin Dairy in Bakersfield.

Sanders met with organic farmers Jack Brigham of St. Albans and Julie Wolcott of Fairfield, along with Paul-Lin owners Paul and Linda Stanley and their daughter Claire.

The first topic Sanders raised was milk prices.

“To be honest, we’re not complaining about dairy prices,” said Linda. The Stanley’s farm is non-GMO and they receive a $6 premium per hundredweight for their milk from the Vermont Creamery, which purchases 25 percent of their milk to make St. Albans Cheese. The Stanleys are also part of the Ben & Jerry’s Caring Dairy program, which pays a premium to participating dairies.

“We’re organic, so we’re not complaining about prices,” said Wolcott.

“I am,” said Brigham. “It dropped $4 last week.” He did admit that even with the drop in prices he’s still receiving significantly more than conventional dairy farmers.

