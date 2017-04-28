Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS — Bernice E. Martin, the daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Hamilton) Shepard, passed away on April 25, 2017 at her loving daughter’s home. She was born in St. Albans on Oct. 17, 1925.

Bernice worked for many years as an inspector at Fonda and as a recording secretary in the union. Following her retirement from Fonda she received an LNA and worked at Holiday House. Bernice was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and the VFW Auxiliary. She was very outgoing and had a fantastic sense of humor.

Bernice is survived by her daughter, Melody Martin; a granddaughter, Rachel Bilodeau and her partner Lucas Lewellen: a brother, Robert Shepard and his wife, Jean; a sister, Janet Babbie; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bernice was predeceased by her husband Clifford, her son Michael, a sister Marie Rocheleau and her husband, Ernest; a brother, Raymond Shepard and his wife, Mildred and a brother-in-law, Raymond Babbie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 246 Lake St. in St. Albans. The Reverend Maurice J. Roy will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends are invited for a time of visitation on Monday, May 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans.

Bernice’s family would like to thank all at Care-Partners, the Hospice staff and volunteers and loving care givers, Ardell, Debbie, Carmen and Pat as well as Cecile and the many friends who have provided support in so many ways.

Should friends desire, gifts in Bernice’s memory may be made to Care-Partners, 34 Franklin Park West, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Franklin County Home Health – Hospice, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Bernice’s family at www.healdfuneralhome.com