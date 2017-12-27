SWANTON — Bernard R. Thompson, age 89, passed away Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born Dec. 11, 1928 in Alburgh to the late Thomas and Florence (Rouse) Thompson.

Bernard grew up in Alburgh. He served 27.5 years in the Vermont Army National Guard and three years active duty during the Korean War. He retired as an E-9, Master Sergeant. Bernard married the love of his life, Betty (Richard), on Oct. 9, 1948. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 40 years, first at Swanton Lime Works and later for Charbonneau’s. Bernard’s favorite hobby was Sulky Racing and they would travel to county fairs throughout Vermont and New York to participate. He also enjoyed hunting and fly-fishing when he was younger.

He is survived by his children, Thomas “Butch” Thompson and his wife Laurie of Colchester, Judy King of Milton, Kathy Dumont and her significant other Dennis Feeley and Brian Thompson and his wife Cathy all of Swanton; his companion, Marion Wilcox of Swanton; grandchildren, Randy Martin, Thomas Martin, Jill Sweet and her husband Kurt Kangas, Chad Dumont, Russell Dumont and his fiancé Morgan Barnum, Rachael LaGrand, Sara Vieta and her husband John, Amber Sullivan and her husband Shawn and Chantal Bockus and her husband Thomas, Shawn Thompson and his fiancé Brooklyn Bushey; 18 great-grandchildren; his brother, Steve Thompson of Isle LaMotte and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Bernard was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Betty Thompson; their son, Richard Thompson and sons-in-law, Ricky Dumont and Larry King.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Visitation will be held Wednesday at Kidder Memorial Home from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Bernard’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

