ST. ALBANS — Benjamin Gregware, 42, of St. Albans, Vt., formerly Chazy, N.Y., entered in to eternal peace on Sunday, February 11, 2018.

Ben was born March 12, 1975. Son of Wanda and Myron Ducharme of Queensbury and the late John Gregware Sr. He graduated from Beekmantown Central School in 1995 and worked on the Gregware family farm before adventuring and settling with SD Ireland Brothers of Burlington, Vt., where he worked until his passing.

A loving father, son, brother, uncle and cousin, Ben was one of a kind. Ben lived for his family, friends and children, making fun loving memories every moment. He also had a passion for the farm and anything with a motor, one he could modify was best. With a pure, loving, generous heart, amazing gentle soul and down to earth personality, Ben made friends easily. He was the life of any party. Genuine all the way through, you couldn’t help wanting to know him. There is no doubt that Ben will never be forgotten, for he has made his mark upon each one of us. We will carry him eternally, as Ben would say: “Dude, we’ll catch ya later.”

Ben was predeceased by his father John Gregware, Sr., paternal grandparents Joseph and Elizabeth Gregware, and maternal grandmother Helen “Nana” Bushey.

Ben is survived by his children, Felicity, Hunter and Amelia Gregware, John, Jacob and Joshua Shick all of St. Albans Vt., ex-wife Melissa Gregware and loving significant other Anne Shick, also of St. Albans. Parents Wanda and Myron Ducharme of Queensbury, N.Y. maternal grandfather Francis “Pippy” Bushey of Chazy, N.Y. His only sibling and childhood partner in crime John Gregware and wife Kristie of Greene, N.Y. Nieces and nephews Caden, Melana, Lillie and Noah Gregware, Ariel, Johnny, and Rochelle Moran of Greene, N.Y and Kellie Manor. Ben is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be at R.W. Walker Funeral Home in Plattsburgh, N.Y. on Friday, March 2 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Chazy, N.Y., with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to benefit Ben’s children throughout the years to an account set up for them: Your contribution can be sent to John and Kristie Gregware c/o Community Bank P.O. Box 632 Norwich, NY 13815.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, 69 Court Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.