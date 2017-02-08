Ben & Jerry’s project to begin

This aerial photo of Ben and Jerry's St. Albans' plant is courtesy of PC Construction.

By Michelle Monroe Executive Editor More stories by Michelle

ST. ALBANS — Work will begin on the expansion of Ben and Jerry’s this month, with the project expected to be complete in November.

Named Project Extra Chunk, the 40,000 square foot expansion includes a new warehouse, packing room, refrigeration room, sugar tank room, mix storage space and a wastewater treatment plant.

The work, which will be done PC Construction of South Burlington, also includes some interior renovations to locker rooms and ancillary space.

“Our proximity to the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery where we source our milk and to a skilled and talented workforce in the greater Franklin County area make this expansion a great fit for Ben & Jerry’s,” said factory director Rob Bellezza.

