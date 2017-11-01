ST. ALBANS BAY — Beatrice Pearl Touchette, age 90, passed away at her home on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 with her loving family at her side.

She was born Jan. 14, 1927 in Johnson, the daughter of the late George and Rena (Emery) Bradley.

She has been a resident of St. Albans Bay for over 40 years and was a former resident of Hyde Park. She was a member of St. Albans Bay Methodist Church and loved to cook, bake and read. Beatrice was a longtime employee of the State of Vermont working as the coordinator of the Services for People of Low Income.

She is survived by her sons, Clifford Willard Jones Jr. and his wife Janet of Woodbury, Randy Elmer Jones and his companion Annette of Enosburg Falls, Kelley Bradley Jones and his wife Sherry of Eden, and Colin Raymond Jones of Danby; her daughters, Carolyn Ada Bishop and her husband George of East Brookfield, Mass., Linda Lucille Douglas and her husband Lyle of Morrisville, and Elaine Rena Jones and her husband Michael Williamson of Georgia; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brothers, Harvey Bradley of Fruita, Colo., James Bradley and his wife Marilyn of Morrisville, Paul Bradley and his wife Joan of Morrisville; her sisters, Marjorie Hunt of Jericho, Lois Kittell and her husband Guy of St. Albans Bay, and Barbara Kittell and her husband Michael of Johnson; many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Beatrice was predeceased by her first husband, Clifford W. Jones; her second husband Arnold Touchette; her son, Stephen Francis Jones; her daughter, Mary Ethel Jones; her brothers and their wives, Kirt and Pat Bradley, Wayne Bradley, and George and Beverly Bradley.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, 20017 at 2 p.m. at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph.

For those who wish, contributions in Beatrice’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

