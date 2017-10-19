PORT ORANGE, Fla./ ST. ALBANS, Vt. — Beatrice Mae Kimel, widow of Robert Kimel, died peacefully on October 17 at the age of 91.

Bea was born on Feb. 16, 1926 in Lawrence, Mass. the daughter of John and Vera Cates. The majority of her adult life was spent in St. Albans, where she and Bob raised their sons while owning and operating the local radio station, WWSR. During the 80s and 90s, they traveled extensively around New England brokering the sale of radio stations.

Following Bob’s death in 1999, Bea eventually moved to Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. and later to Countryside Lakes, a beautiful assisted living facility in adjacent Port Orange. She relished her role as family matriarch and moral compass.

Bea loved a glass or two of Chardonnay, crispy rolls, Wayne Stewart, and fish that didn’t taste like fish.

She is survived by her sons John and wife Jackie of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., and David and wife Monica of St. Albans. She was also an integral part of the lives of her three grandchildren, David Kimel Jr., wife, Stephanie, and great-grandchildren Brynn and Brooke of Minneapolis, Minn.; Jennifer Dameron, husband Murray, and great-grandchildren Maya and Marley of Lake Wylie, S.C.; and Amanda Clohessy, husband Colin, and great-grandson Seamus of Middlebury, Vt. Also, a special nephew, Dana Bramhall of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. She also enjoyed spending time with John’s step-daughter, Stacey Hill and husband Jon of Poultney, Vt. and step-son Stewart Smith and wife Jane of Minneapolis, Minn.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date, and her remains will be buried alongside her husband in Greenwood Cemetery in St. Albans. Local arrangements are in the care of the Heald Funeral Home.