ST. ALBANS — Beatrice Mae Kimel, widow of Robert Kimel, died peacefully on October 17 at the age of 91.

Bea was born on Feb. 16, 1926 in Lawrence, Mass. the daughter of John and Vera Cates. The majority of her adult life was spent in St. Albans, where she and Bob raised their sons while owning and operating the local radio station, WWSR. During the 80s and 90s, they traveled extensively around New England brokering the sale of radio stations.

Following Bob’s death in 1999, Bea eventually moved to Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. and later to Countryside Lakes, a beautiful assisted living facility in adjacent Port Orange. She relished her role as family matriarch and moral compass.

Bea loved a glass or two of Chardonnay, crispy rolls, Wayne Stewart, and fish that didn’t taste like fish.

She is survived by her sons, John and wife, Jackie, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., and David and wife, Monica, of St. Albans. She was also an integral part of the lives of her three grandchildren, David Kimel Jr., wife, Stephanie, and great-grandchildren Brynn and Brooke of Minneapolis, Minn.; Jennifer Dameron, husband, Murray, and great-grandchildren Maya and Marley of Lake Wylie, S.C.; and Amanda Clohessy, husband, Colin, and great-grandson Seamus of Middlebury, Vt.

Bea is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joan, of Massachusetts and niece, Pam Pelletier and her husband, John, of Rhode Island; special nephew, Dana Bramhall of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. and she also enjoyed spending time with John’s step-daughter, Stacey Hill and husband, Jon, of Poultney, Vt., and step-son, Stewart Smith and wife, Jane, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Family and friends will honor and remember Bea’s life by gathering for a Celebration of Her Life on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the home of David and Monica Kimel, 24 Pines Road, Georgia, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery on South Main Street, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of Bea, please “do something nice for someone” or make a contribution in her memory to a charity of your choice.

Assisting Bea’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.