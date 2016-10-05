BEATRICE J. TAGGART

Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — Mrs. Beatrice Josephine Taggart, age 88 years, died late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2016, at The Villa in St. Albans City with her loving husband at her side.

Born in Franklin on Oct. 30, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George and Locada (Bouno) Domingue. She attended schools in Sheldon and on Nov. 18, 1972 was married to Dale Taggart who survives her. She worked as a housekeeper in various homes and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, St. Albans Post 758.

In addition to her husband Dale, Mrs. Taggart leaves a son, Norman Meunier and his wife, Heidi, of Fairfax; two daughters, Linda Cole and husband, Dan, and Debra Gardner all of California; two sisters, Agnes Castle and husband, Leon, of Winooski and Marian Mosley of Florida; three grandchildren, Oscar Gardner, Jennifer LaRock, and Jonathan Siple; four great grandchildren; Mikaela, Madelyn, Josephine and Baker as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at 2 p.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue Swanton. Father Luke Austin will officiate. The Rite of Committal and Interment will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 at 11 a.m. in Saint Stephen’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, Winooski. The Very Reverend Stephen Hornat, SSE, Superior General of the Society of Saint Edmund and pastor of Saint Stephen’s Parish will of offer The Prayers of Committal.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Gifts in Mrs. Taggart’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston 05495.

