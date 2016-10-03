Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS – Beatrice A. DeMarinis a lifelong resident passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at the Northwestern Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in St. Albans on March 27, 1919, the daughter of the late Joseph Walker and Elizabeth (Wicks) Walker. Bea was 97 years old.

On May 3, 1942, in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, she married Thomas DeMarinis, who predeceased her on Aug. 29, 1973.

Bea was a 1938 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and following her marriage to Tom, they owned and operated Tom’s Cleaners for 22 years. Her work career continued at IBM and then was associated with the Woolworth Store for 14 years.

She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and for over 50 years managed bingo for the church. At the age of 80, Bea finally had to tell Father Laroche that her health was failing and she was unable to continue managing the bingo.

Survivors include her children, Constantina DeMarinis Carpenter of Essex Junction, Patricia DeMarinis of Essex Junction and Tommasina DeMarinis Bissonette and her husband, Arthur ‘Archie’ of St. Albans Town; her daughter-in-law, Cindy DeMarinis and her grandchildren, Michael Carpenter, Colby Carpenter, Heather Carpenter, Roxanne Bissonnette-Skeels and her husband, Michael, Thomas DeMarinis and Alyssa DeMarinis as well as her great-grandchildren, Brianna Carpenter, Kyle Carpenter, Nicholas Carpenter, Chaez Skeels and Chiara Skeels.

Bea is also survived by sister-in-law, Beverly DeMarinis Bartlett, Todd DeMarinis, Linda DeMarinis Rochon and her husband, Larry, Joan DeMarinis LeDuc and her husband, Michael, John DeMarinis and his wife, Sandy, and Steve Bove and his wife, Joyce, James Mumley and his wife, Colleen, Sharon Boyce and Bob Mumley and his wife, Beverly.

Bea was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (Wicks) Walker, her adopted mother, Carrie Merrick; her husband, Thomas, her son, Antonio ‘Tony’ DeMarinis on Sept. 17, 2016, her son-in-law, Philip Carpenter in 1973; her siblings, Mary Mumley, Joseph Walker, John Walker, Frances Walker, and nephews, William Mumley and Richard Mumley.

Bea and her family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the dedicated staff at both Holiday House and Franklin County Rehab; along with her special physicians, Dr. M. Vijups and Dr. M Barnard.

At Bea’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment will follow in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.

As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495, Silver Towers Camp for Exceptional People, c/o St. Albans Lodge 1566, B.P.O.E., P.O. Box 87, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the Arthritis Foundation, 6 Chenell Drive – Suite 260, Concord, New Hampshire 03301.

