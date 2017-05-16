Bay to be site of plane rides

Town Manager Carrie Johnson, left, updates the town selectboard on the infrastructure steering committee Monday night. Jennifer Gray, her executive assistant, transcribes the minutes.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Vermont Flight Academy (VFA), a flight school based in South Burlington, is interested in hosting a fundraiser mid-July in St. Albans Bay, offering rides around the lake for a fee.

Tony Speranza, the director of operations at VFA, met with the town selectboard Monday night to discuss his preliminary ideas for the weekend of July 14 and answer questions.

The board briefly conversed about the infrastructure steering committee and 2017 paving contract as well.

VFA is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation which offers a multitude of flight training programs in addition to a four-year professional pilot degree through Vermont Technical College, according to its website.

Speranza said the program has expanded to the point where more space is needed for teaching. He said VFA needs to raise around $60,000 to build three more briefing rooms.

Offering rides around the lake, using the dock in St. Albans Bay as a loading and offloading point, is one of the ways VFA is trying to raise the money, according to Speranza.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Tuesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.