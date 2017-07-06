Bay marina plans spring 2018 opening

Work was underway Wednesday on the parking lot for a proposed marina at St. Albans Bay.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

‘Signs are positive.’ - Anthony Iarrapino, attorney

ST. ALBANS — The marina project proposed for St. Albans Bay is waiting on one more permit before construction can begin in the fall, according to attorney Anthony Iarrapino, who is representing the marina.

Local business owners, Chuck Lowe and Rene Boissoneault, are seeking to build a 154-berth marina at 90 Georgia Shore Road, using the existing building for the harbormaster offices, a ship store and bathrooms for boaters, with an 80-space parking lot located across the street. The proposal also includes fueling and wastewater pump-out services for boats.

The applicants are one permit away, having received a Section 10 permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers in early April, according to Iarrapino.

He said Lowe and Boissoneault just need a Lake Encroachment permit from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) before construction of the marina can begin.

They have received word from DEC to expect a permit mid-July, according to Iarrapino. “Signs are positive,” he said.

He said it’s taken a little longer than expected to receive the Lake Encroachment permit because their application was the first marina proposal the DEC has looked at in a couple of decades. Iarrapino said the DEC went very carefully in their purview of the project, with the owners supplying information along the way.

“It’s favorable that a permit will be issued,” he said, adding that hearing from the DEC “shows a sign of confidence.”

