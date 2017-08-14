Bay marina a go

This illustration of the St. Albans Bay Marina was provided by St. Albans Bay Marina, LLC>

ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Bay marina project has the green light after receiving a Lake Encroachment permit from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation last week. This was the last of several required permits.

The first needed permit, from St. Albans Town, was granted in December.

“We’re pretty excited that the project was approved consistent with the application we put in,” said Anthony Iarrapino, the attorney representing the marina.

“It took longer than anticipated, so there was a little bit of nerve-wracking time there,” said Iarrapino. “‘Will we have enough time left in the construction season to get the project ready?’”

“The permit was issued just in the nick of time to keep everything on schedule,” he said.

The applicants, local business owners Chuck Lowe and Rene Boissoneault, can now begin constructing the docks for the 152-berth marina proposed for 90 Georgia Shore Road. Installation is set for September.

The co-owners will use the existing building on the property for the harbormaster offices, a ship store and bathrooms for boaters, and will construct an 80-space parking lot across the street. The site plan also includes fueling and wastewater pump-out services for boats.

