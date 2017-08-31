ST. ALBANS TOWN — More than 80 people showed up to St. Albans Area Watershed Association’s (SAAWA) annual meeting in the St. Albans Bay Park Wednesday night to hear board members and guest speaker, Dept. of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Emily Boedecker, talk about water quality.

At the time of the meeting the Black Bridge area of the bay was under a high alert for blue-green algae and the Bay Park was closed to swimming.

Attendees grabbed seats on the picnic benches in the Park bathhouse until it was standing room only and enjoyed barbeque and beer, courtesy of Bayside Pavillion and 14th Star Brewing Co., while listening to Boedecker outline the work being done to improve water quality at the state level.

“I have been in your shoes for a number of years in my career,” said Boedecker. “I’ve been the local non-profit. I’ve been the advocate. I’ve been talking to government about what we need to make a difference in our own backyard. And something that I care about personally is clean water. So where is the rubber meeting the road right now?”



She said with the Vermont Clean Water Act, passed in 2015.

“What you have here is many of the essential ingredients to make a difference in the natural resource that you love, that you look at, that you swim in, that you drink from everyday,” said Boedecker.

“It takes more than just your local efforts,” she said. “It takes structure. It takes a bigger commitment and it takes a commitment of dollars to make a difference.”

