From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

His name is Tar. Batar.

He’s an 8-year-old Russian Blue with so much love to give! He’s very friendly but would prefer a more laid-back home — one where he gets all the attention!

Batar is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.