Basketball/Hockey Standings

Through Wednesday morning as posted by Vermont Principals Association
Boys Basketball: Division I | Division II | Division III | Division IV
Girls Basketball: Division I | Division II | Division III
Boys Hockey: Division I | Division II
Girls Hockey: Division I | Division II
1 Champlain Valley 18-1-0 80 4.211
2 Rutland 17-2-0 75 3.947
3 Burlington 15-4-0 67 3.526
4 Rice 13-6-0 58.5 3.079
5 Missisquoi 15-4-0 58.5 3.079
6 Brattleboro 13-6-0 53.5 2.816
7 Mt. Mansfield 11-8-0 50.5 2.658
8 St. Johnsbury 11-8-0 50 2.632
9 BFA-St. Albans 10-9-0 41 2.158
10 Spaulding 8-10-0 34.5 1.917
11 Colchester 8-11-0 36 1.895
12 South Burlington 8-11-0 35.5 1.868
13 Essex 7-12-0 32 1.684
14 Burr & Burton 7-12-0 30.5 1.605
15 Mt. Anthony 7-12-0 28.5 1.500
16 Middlebury 4-15-0 17 0.895
17 North Country 1-18-0 4 0.211
1 Mill River 18-1-0 82.5 4.342
2 Enosburg 18-0-0 75.5 4.194
3 Lyndon 16-2-0 71 3.944
4 U-32 15-4-0 67 3.526
5 Mt. St. Joseph 14-4-0 63 3.500
6 Fair Haven 12-6-0 57 3.167
7 Harwood 10-7-0 42.5 2.500
8 Otter Valley 10-9-0 45.5 2.395
9 Milton 8-11-0 41 2.158
10 Montpelier 9-8-0 36 2.118
11 Bellows Falls 10-8-0 38 2.111
12 Hartford 8-10-0 35 1.944
13 Woodstock 6-13-0 29 1.526
14 Mt. Abraham 5-13-0 24.5 1.361
15 Lamoille 6-13-0 24.5 1.289
16 Vergennes 3-16-0 19 1.000
17 Springfield 0-19-0 1 0.053
1 Williamstown 19-0-0 86.5 4.553
2 Hazen 14-4-0 62 3.444
3 Lake Region 12-6-0 57.5 3.194
4 Twin Valley 12-6-0 57.5 3.194
5 Windsor 11-8-0 59 3.105
6 Rivendell 11-7-0 47 2.611
7 BFA-Fairfax 8-10-0 43.5 2.417
8 Green Mountain 9-10-0 40 2.105
9 Oxbow 7-12-0 37.5 1.974
10 Peoples 7-11-0 35.5 1.972
11 Winooski 6-12-0 32 1.778
12 Randolph 4-15-0 25.5 1.342
13 Thetford 4-14-0 24 1.333
14 Poultney 5-13-0 23.5 1.306
15 Northfield 5-13-0 22.5 1.250
16 Leland & Gray 3-14-0 17 1.000
17 Stowe 0-19-0 2 0.105
1 Twinfield 17-1-0 80.5 4.472
2 Proctor 15-3-0 75 4.167
3 Arlington 13-5-0 67 3.722
4 South Royalton 14-5-0 68.5 3.605
5 Danville 12-6-0 63 3.500
6 Websterville 13-5-0 61 3.389
7 Craftsbury 13-6-0 63.5 3.342
8 West Rutland 12-7-0 57.5 3.026
9 Sharon 12-7-0 56 2.947
10 Long Trail 9-8-0 48 2.824
11 Cabot 9-9-0 41 2.278
12 Rochester 8-11-0 36.5 1.921
13 Richford 5-13-0 34 1.889
14 Black River 3-15-0 18.5 1.028
15 Blue Mountain 2-15-0 13 0.765
16 Mid Vt Christian 2-14-0 10 0.625
17 Chelsea Public 2-18-0 12 0.600
18 Whitcomb 1-18-0 5.5 0.289
1 St. Johnsbury 15-2-0 67.5 3.971
2 Champlain Valley 14-3-0 62 3.647
3 Mt. Anthony 13-3-0 57.5 3.594
4 BFA-St. Albans 13-4-0 58.5 3.441
5 Rice 13-4-0 56 3.294
6 North Country 12-4-0 49 3.063
7 Essex 10-7-0 46 2.706
8 Colchester 10-7-0 43 2.529
9 Middlebury 11-6-0 42 2.471
10 Rutland 10-8-0 43.5 2.417
11 South Burlington 9-7-0 38.5 2.406
12 Brattleboro 7-10-0 30 1.765
13 Mt. Mansfield 6-11-0 24.5 1.441
14 Burr & Burton 3-14-0 11 0.647
15 Burlington 2-15-0 9 0.529
16 Spaulding 0-17-0 0 0.000
1 Mill River 12-4-0 60 3.750
2 Fair Haven 14-3-0 63 3.706
3 Lyndon 13-2-0 55.5 3.700
4 U-32 12-4-0 57 3.563
5 Mt. Abraham 10-6-0 54 3.375
6 Lamoille 13-3-0 52.5 3.281
7 BFA-Fairfax 13-4-0 52.5 3.088
8 Lake Region 10-6-0 40 2.500
9 Randolph 9-7-0 37.5 2.344
10 Bellows Falls 10-6-0 36.5 2.281
11 Vergennes 7-10-0 36 2.118
12 Hartford 7-9-0 32.5 2.031
13 Otter Valley 6-10-0 26 1.625
14 Woodstock 7-8-0 24 1.600
15 Milton 5-12-0 27 1.588
16 Springfield 3-12-0 15.5 1.033
17 Missisquoi 0-16-0 7.5 0.469
1 Windsor 13-3-0 67 4.188
2 Thetford 11-5-0 56.5 3.531
3 Williamstown 12-4-0 55.5 3.469
4 Leland & Gray 11-4-0 50 3.333
5 Winooski 11-6-0 56 3.294
6 Northfield 12-4-0 52 3.250
7 Rivendell 11-6-0 47 2.765
8 Enosburg 7-8-0 37.5 2.500
9 Oxbow 7-9-0 38.5 2.406
10 Hazen 8-9-0 39.5 2.324
11 Peoples 8-9-0 39 2.294
12 Poultney 7-9-0 32 2.000
13 Stowe 7-9-0 30.5 1.906
14 Green Mountain 6-10-0 28.5 1.781
15 Montpelier 3-15-0 22 1.222
16 Twin Valley 3-13-0 15 0.938
17 Richford 1-15-0 6 0.375
1 Spaulding 14-2-2 46 2.556
2 BFA-St. Albans 13-2-3 45 2.500
3 Essex 12-6-0 36 2.000
4 South Burlington 11-5-2 36 2.000
5 Champlain Valley 10-6-2 34 1.889
6 Middlebury 9-7-2 30 1.667
7 U-32 10-7-1 28 1.556
8 Stowe 8-8-2 25 1.389
9 Rice 5-13-0 15 0.833
10 Woodstock 4-13-1 13 0.722
11 Rutland 5-13-0 13 0.722
12 Colchester 3-14-1 10 0.556
1 Hartford 14-4-0 30 1.667
2 Burr & Burton 13-3-2 29 1.611
3 North Country 12-4-0 25 1.563
4 Harwood 12-4-1 26 1.529
5 Milton 7-7-3 17 1.000
6 Missisquoi 8-9-1 17 0.944
7 Mt. Mansfield 7-9-2 16 0.889
8 Lyndon 5-12-1 12 0.667
9 St. Johnsbury 5-11-1 11 0.647
10 Brattleboro 3-13-2 8 0.444
11 Burlington 2-11-2 6 0.400
12 Northfield 3-14-0 6 0.353
1 Essex 14-2-2 46 2.556
2 Middlebury 13-4-1 41 2.278
3 Rutland 13-3-2 41 2.278
4 BFA-St. Albans 12-6-0 36 2.000
5 Spaulding 8-9-1 24 1.333
6 Colchester/BHS 7-10-1 21 1.167
7 Northfield 7-11-0 21 1.167
8 MMU/CVU 7-11-0 21 1.167
9 South Burlington 2-16-0 6 0.333
10 Burr & Burton 0-18-0 0 0.000
1 Rice 14-2-1 30 1.765
2 Woodstock 14-3-1 30 1.667
3 Missisquoi 12-5-2 26 1.368
4 U-32 9-9-0 18 1.000
5 Stowe 8-11-0 16 0.842
6 Brattleboro 6-11-1 15 0.833
7 Harwood 6-10-1 13 0.765
8 Hartford 4-10-4 12 0.667
9 North Country 0-16-1 1 0.059