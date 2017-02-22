Basketball/Hockey Standings

Posted on by
Josh Kaufmann

By Josh Kaufmann

Sports Editor

Just
The Facts

Owned by

 

Through Wednesday morning as posted by Vermont Principals Association


Boys Basketball: Division I | Division II | Division III | Division IV
Girls Basketball: Division I | Division II | Division III
Boys Hockey: Division I | Division II
Girls Hockey: Division I | Division II

BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I

1 Champlain Valley 18-1-0 80 4.211

2 Rutland 17-2-0 75 3.947

3 Burlington 15-4-0 67 3.526

4 Rice 13-6-0 58.5 3.079

5 Missisquoi 15-4-0 58.5 3.079

6 Brattleboro 13-6-0 53.5 2.816

7 Mt. Mansfield 11-8-0 50.5 2.658

8 St. Johnsbury 11-8-0 50 2.632

9 BFA-St. Albans 10-9-0 41 2.158

10 Spaulding 8-10-0 34.5 1.917

11 Colchester 8-11-0 36 1.895

12 South Burlington 8-11-0 35.5 1.868

13 Essex 7-12-0 32 1.684

14 Burr & Burton 7-12-0 30.5 1.605

15 Mt. Anthony 7-12-0 28.5 1.500

16 Middlebury 4-15-0 17 0.895

17 North Country 1-18-0 4 0.211

Back to Top ^

Division II

1 Mill River 18-1-0 82.5 4.342

2 Enosburg 18-0-0 75.5 4.194

3 Lyndon 16-2-0 71 3.944

4 U-32 15-4-0 67 3.526

5 Mt. St. Joseph 14-4-0 63 3.500

6 Fair Haven 12-6-0 57 3.167

7 Harwood 10-7-0 42.5 2.500

8 Otter Valley 10-9-0 45.5 2.395

9 Milton 8-11-0 41 2.158

10 Montpelier 9-8-0 36 2.118

11 Bellows Falls 10-8-0 38 2.111

12 Hartford 8-10-0 35 1.944

13 Woodstock 6-13-0 29 1.526

14 Mt. Abraham 5-13-0 24.5 1.361

15 Lamoille  6-13-0 24.5 1.289

16 Vergennes 3-16-0 19 1.000

17 Springfield 0-19-0 1 0.053

Back to Top ^

Division III

1 Williamstown  19-0-0 86.5 4.553

2 Hazen 14-4-0 62 3.444

3 Lake Region 12-6-0 57.5 3.194

4 Twin Valley 12-6-0 57.5 3.194

5 Windsor 11-8-0 59 3.105

6 Rivendell 11-7-0 47 2.611

7 BFA-Fairfax 8-10-0 43.5 2.417

8 Green Mountain 9-10-0 40 2.105

9 Oxbow 7-12-0 37.5 1.974

10 Peoples 7-11-0 35.5 1.972

11 Winooski 6-12-0 32 1.778

12 Randolph 4-15-0 25.5 1.342

13 Thetford 4-14-0 24 1.333

14 Poultney 5-13-0 23.5 1.306

15 Northfield 5-13-0 22.5 1.250

16 Leland & Gray 3-14-0 17 1.000

17 Stowe  0-19-0 2 0.105

Back to Top ^

Division IV

1 Twinfield 17-1-0 80.5 4.472

2 Proctor 15-3-0 75 4.167

3 Arlington 13-5-0 67 3.722

4 South Royalton 14-5-0 68.5 3.605

5 Danville 12-6-0 63 3.500

6 Websterville 13-5-0 61 3.389

7 Craftsbury 13-6-0 63.5 3.342

8 West Rutland 12-7-0 57.5 3.026

9 Sharon 12-7-0 56 2.947

10 Long Trail 9-8-0 48 2.824

11 Cabot 9-9-0 41 2.278

12 Rochester 8-11-0 36.5 1.921

13 Richford 5-13-0 34 1.889

14 Black River 3-15-0 18.5 1.028

15 Blue Mountain 2-15-0 13 0.765

16 Mid Vt Christian 2-14-0 10 0.625

17 Chelsea Public 2-18-0 12 0.600

18 Whitcomb 1-18-0 5.5 0.289

Back to Top ^

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division I

1 St. Johnsbury 15-2-0 67.5 3.971

2 Champlain Valley 14-3-0 62 3.647

3 Mt. Anthony 13-3-0 57.5 3.594

4 BFA-St. Albans 13-4-0 58.5 3.441

5 Rice 13-4-0 56 3.294

6 North Country 12-4-0 49 3.063

7 Essex 10-7-0 46 2.706

8 Colchester 10-7-0 43 2.529

9 Middlebury 11-6-0 42 2.471

10 Rutland 10-8-0 43.5 2.417

11 South Burlington 9-7-0 38.5 2.406

12 Brattleboro 7-10-0 30 1.765

13 Mt. Mansfield 6-11-0 24.5 1.441

14 Burr & Burton 3-14-0 11 0.647

15 Burlington 2-15-0 9 0.529

16 Spaulding 0-17-0 0 0.000

Back to Top ^

Division II

1 Mill River 12-4-0 60 3.750

2 Fair Haven 14-3-0 63 3.706

3 Lyndon 13-2-0 55.5 3.700

4 U-32 12-4-0 57 3.563

5 Mt. Abraham 10-6-0 54 3.375

6 Lamoille  13-3-0 52.5 3.281

7 BFA-Fairfax 13-4-0 52.5 3.088

8 Lake Region 10-6-0 40 2.500

9 Randolph 9-7-0 37.5 2.344

10 Bellows Falls 10-6-0 36.5 2.281

11 Vergennes 7-10-0 36 2.118

12 Hartford 7-9-0 32.5 2.031

13 Otter Valley 6-10-0 26 1.625

14 Woodstock 7-8-0 24 1.600

15 Milton 5-12-0 27 1.588

16 Springfield 3-12-0 15.5 1.033

17 Missisquoi 0-16-0 7.5 0.469

Back to Top ^

Division III

1 Windsor 13-3-0 67 4.188

2 Thetford 11-5-0 56.5 3.531

3 Williamstown  12-4-0 55.5 3.469

4 Leland & Gray 11-4-0 50 3.333

5 Winooski 11-6-0 56 3.294

6 Northfield 12-4-0 52 3.250

7 Rivendell 11-6-0 47 2.765

8 Enosburg 7-8-0 37.5 2.500

9 Oxbow 7-9-0 38.5 2.406

10 Hazen 8-9-0 39.5 2.324

11 Peoples 8-9-0 39 2.294

12 Poultney 7-9-0 32 2.000

13 Stowe  7-9-0 30.5 1.906

14 Green Mountain 6-10-0 28.5 1.781

15 Montpelier 3-15-0 22 1.222

16 Twin Valley 3-13-0 15 0.938

17 Richford 1-15-0 6 0.375

Back to Top ^

BOYS HOCKEY
Division I

1 Spaulding 14-2-2 46 2.556

2 BFA-St. Albans 13-2-3 45 2.500

3 Essex 12-6-0 36 2.000

4 South Burlington 11-5-2 36 2.000

5 Champlain Valley 10-6-2 34 1.889

6 Middlebury 9-7-2 30 1.667

7 U-32 10-7-1 28 1.556

8 Stowe  8-8-2 25 1.389

9 Rice 5-13-0 15 0.833

10 Woodstock 4-13-1 13 0.722

11 Rutland 5-13-0 13 0.722

12 Colchester 3-14-1 10 0.556

Back to Top ^

Division II

1 Hartford 14-4-0 30 1.667

2 Burr & Burton 13-3-2 29 1.611

3 North Country 12-4-0 25 1.563

4 Harwood 12-4-1 26 1.529

5 Milton 7-7-3 17 1.000

6 Missisquoi 8-9-1 17 0.944

7 Mt. Mansfield 7-9-2 16 0.889

8 Lyndon 5-12-1 12 0.667

9 St. Johnsbury 5-11-1 11 0.647

10 Brattleboro 3-13-2 8 0.444

11 Burlington 2-11-2 6 0.400

12 Northfield 3-14-0 6 0.353

Back to Top ^

GIRLS HOCKEY
Division I

1 Essex 14-2-2 46 2.556

2 Middlebury 13-4-1 41 2.278

3 Rutland 13-3-2 41 2.278

4 BFA-St. Albans 12-6-0 36 2.000

5 Spaulding 8-9-1 24 1.333

6 Colchester/BHS 7-10-1 21 1.167

7 Northfield 7-11-0 21 1.167

8 MMU/CVU 7-11-0 21 1.167

9 South Burlington 2-16-0 6 0.333

10 Burr & Burton 0-18-0 0 0.000

Back to Top ^

Division II

1 Rice 14-2-1 30 1.765

2 Woodstock 14-3-1 30 1.667

3 Missisquoi 12-5-2 26 1.368

4 U-32 9-9-0 18 1.000

5 Stowe  8-11-0 16 0.842

6 Brattleboro 6-11-1 15 0.833

7 Harwood 6-10-1 13 0.765

8 Hartford 4-10-4 12 0.667

9 North Country 0-16-1 1 0.059

Back to Top ^

Subscribe for more Messenger

Available in both print & digital formats.