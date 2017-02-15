Basketball/Hockey Standings

As of Wednesday morning, as posted by the Vermont Principals Association
Boys Basketball: Division I | Division II | Division III | Division IV
Girls Basketball: Division I | Division II | Division III
Boys Hockey: Division I | Division II
Girls Hockey: Division I | Division II
1 Champlain Valley 16-1-0 70 4.118
2 Burlington 14-2-0 63 3.938
3 Rutland 13-2-0 57 3.800
4 Rice 11-5-0 49.5 3.094
5 Missisquoi 12-4-0 46.5 2.906
6 Brattleboro 11-5-0 43.5 2.719
7 Mt. Mansfield 9-8-0 41.5 2.441
8 St. Johnsbury 9-8-0 41 2.412
9 Burr & Burton 7-7-0 30.5 2.179
10 Spaulding 8-8-0 34.5 2.156
11 Colchester 7-9-0 32 2.000
12 South Burlington 7-9-0 30.5 1.906
13 BFA-St. Albans 7-9-0 28.5 1.781
14 Mt. Anthony 6-10-0 24.5 1.531
15 Essex 5-12-0 23 1.353
16 Middlebury 3-12-0 13.5 0.900
17 North Country 1-15-0 4 0.250
1 Mill River 16-1-0 73.5 4.324
2 Enosburg 16-0-0 68.5 4.281
3 Lyndon 14-2-0 63.5 3.969
4 Mt. St. Joseph 12-4-0 54 3.375
5 U-32 13-4-0 56 3.294
6 Fair Haven 9-5-0 41 2.929
7 Otter Valley 9-7-0 42.5 2.656
8 Harwood 8-6-0 34.5 2.464
9 Milton 7-8-0 34.5 2.300
10 Montpelier 8-7-0 32 2.133
11 Hartford 6-8-0 26 1.857
12 Woodstock 6-10-0 29 1.813
13 Bellows Falls 6-7-0 19 1.462
14 Mt. Abraham 4-9-0 18 1.385
15 Lamoille 5-12-0 21 1.235
16 Vergennes 1-13-0 7.5 0.536
17 Springfield 0-15-0 1 0.067
1 Williamstown 18-0-0 82.5 4.583
2 Hazen 12-4-0 52 3.250
3 Lake Region 10-6-0 49 3.063
4 Twin Valley 10-6-0 48.5 3.031
5 Windsor 9-8-0 49 2.882
6 BFA-Fairfax 8-8-0 42.5 2.656
7 Rivendell 9-6-0 39 2.600
8 Green Mountain 9-8-0 39.5 2.324
9 Peoples 6-10-0 31.5 1.969
10 Oxbow 6-11-0 31.5 1.853
11 Winooski 5-11-0 28.5 1.781
12 Randolph 4-13-0 23.5 1.382
13 Thetford 3-12-0 18.5 1.233
14 Northfield 4-11-0 17 1.133
14 Leland & Gray 3-12-0 17 1.133
16 Poultney 3-12-0 14.5 0.967
17 Stowe 0-17-0 2 0.118
1 Twinfield 16-1-0 76.5 4.500
2 Proctor 15-2-0 74.5 4.382
3 Arlington 12-5-0 63 3.706
4 South Royalton 13-5-0 64.5 3.583
5 Craftsbury 12-6-0 58.5 3.250
6 Danville 10-6-0 52 3.250
7 Websterville 11-5-0 51 3.188
8 West Rutland 10-6-0 48.5 3.031
9 Sharon 10-6-0 47.5 2.969
10 Long Trail 8-8-0 44 2.750
11 Rochester 8-8-0 35.5 2.219
12 Cabot 7-8-0 31 2.067
13 Richford 5-11-0 32.5 2.031
14 Black River 2-11-0 14 1.077
15 Blue Mountain 2-13-0 13 0.867
16 Mid Vt Christian 2-13-0 10 0.667
17 Chelsea 2-17-0 12 0.632
18 Whitcomb 1-15-0 5 0.313
1 St. Johnsbury 14-1-0 63.5 4.233
2 BFA-St. Albans 12-3-0 54.5 3.633
3 Rice 10-2-0 43 3.583
4 Mt. Anthony 11-3-0 49.5 3.536
5 Champlain Valley 12-3-0 53 3.533
6 North Country 9-4-0 38 2.923
7 Colchester 10-6-0 43 2.688
8 Essex 7-7-0 33 2.357
9 South Burlington 7-6-0 30.5 2.346
10 Rutland 8-7-0 34.5 2.300
11 Middlebury 9-6-0 34 2.267
12 Brattleboro 6-8-0 26 1.857
13 Mt. Mansfield 5-10-0 21 1.400
14 Burr & Burton 3-12-0 11 0.733
15 Burlington 1-11-0 5 0.417
16 Spaulding 0-13-0 0 0.000
1 Lyndon 13-2-0 55.5 3.700
1 Mill River 11-4-0 55.5 3.700
3 Fair Haven 12-3-0 54 3.600
4 U-32 10-4-0 48 3.429
5 Lamoille 12-3-0 48.5 3.233
6 BFA-Fairfax 10-3-0 41 3.154
7 Mt. Abraham 8-6-0 44 3.143
8 Vergennes 7-7-0 33.5 2.393
9 Lake Region 8-6-0 32.5 2.321
10 Randolph 8-6-0 32.5 2.321
11 Bellows Falls 9-5-0 32 2.286
12 Hartford 6-7-0 27.5 2.115
13 Otter Valley 5-8-0 21 1.615
14 Woodstock 6-7-0 20.5 1.577
15 Milton 4-10-0 21 1.500
16 Springfield 3-10-0 15.5 1.192
17 Missisquoi 0-14-0 6.5 0.464
18 Harwood 0-15-0 0 0.000
1 Windsor 12-2-0 61.5 4.393
2 Thetford 11-4-0 56 3.733
3 Northfield 11-2-0 47 3.615
4 Williamstown 11-4-0 51 3.400
5 Winooski 9-5-0 46.5 3.321
6 Leland & Gray 8-4-0 36 3.000
7 Rivendell 10-5-0 43.5 2.900
8 Peoples 8-6-0 38.5 2.750
9 Oxbow 6-9-0 34.5 2.300
10 Enosburg 5-7-0 27.5 2.292
11 Green Mountain 6-8-0 28.5 2.036
12 Stowe 6-8-0 26.5 1.893
13 Hazen 5-9-0 25 1.786
14 Poultney 4-9-0 16.5 1.269
15 Twin Valley 3-10-0 13.5 1.038
16 Montpelier 2-14-0 15.5 0.969
17 Richford 1-13-0 5 0.357
1 Spaulding 12-2-2 40 2.500
2 BFA-St. Albans 11-2-3 39 2.438
3 South Burlington 8-4-1 25 1.923
4 Essex 10-6-0 30 1.875
5 Champlain Valley 8-6-2 28 1.750
6 Middlebury 8-6-2 27 1.688
7 U-32 9-6-0 23 1.533
8 Stowe 7-6-2 22 1.467
9 Rice 5-11-0 15 0.938
10 Rutland 5-10-0 13 0.867
11 Woodstock 4-11-1 13 0.813
12 Colchester 3-12-1 10 0.625
1 Hartford 12-4-0 26 1.625
2 North Country 11-4-0 23 1.533
2 Burr & Burton 10-3-2 23 1.533
4 Harwood 11-4-1 24 1.500
5 Missisquoi 8-6-1 17 1.133
6 Milton 6-6-3 15 1.000
7 Mt. Mansfield 6-7-2 14 0.933
8 St. Johnsbury 4-10-1 9 0.600
9 Lyndon 3-11-1 8 0.533
9 Brattleboro 3-10-2 8 0.533
11 Burlington 1-10-2 4 0.308
12 Northfield 2-12-0 4 0.286
1 Essex 13-2-1 41 2.563
2 Rutland 12-3-1 36 2.250
3 Middlebury 11-4-1 35 2.188
4 BFA-St. Albans 10-6-0 30 1.875
5 Northfield 7-9-0 21 1.313
5 Spaulding 7-8-1 21 1.313
7 Colchester/BHS 6-9-1 18 1.125
7 MMU/CVU 6-10-0 18 1.125
9 South Burlington 1-14-0 3 0.200
10 Burr & Burton 0-15-0 0 0.000
1 Rice 12-2-1 26 1.733
2 Woodstock 13-3-1 28 1.647
3 Missisquoi 11-4-2 24 1.412
4 U-32 9-7-0 18 1.125
5 Brattleboro 5-10-1 13 0.813
6 Stowe 7-11-0 14 0.778
7 Harwood 6-10-1 13 0.765
8 Hartford 4-9-3 11 0.688
9 North Country 0-15-0 0 0.000