Basketball/Hockey Standings

As of Wednesday morning, as posted by the Vermont Principals Association

BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I

1 Champlain Valley 16-1-0 70 4.118

2 Burlington 14-2-0 63 3.938

3 Rutland 13-2-0 57 3.800

4 Rice 11-5-0 49.5 3.094

5 Missisquoi 12-4-0 46.5 2.906

6 Brattleboro 11-5-0 43.5 2.719

7 Mt. Mansfield 9-8-0 41.5 2.441

8 St. Johnsbury 9-8-0 41 2.412

9 Burr & Burton 7-7-0 30.5 2.179

10 Spaulding 8-8-0 34.5 2.156

11 Colchester 7-9-0 32 2.000

12 South Burlington 7-9-0 30.5 1.906

13 BFA-St. Albans 7-9-0 28.5 1.781

14 Mt. Anthony 6-10-0 24.5 1.531

15 Essex 5-12-0 23 1.353

16 Middlebury 3-12-0 13.5 0.900

17 North Country 1-15-0 4 0.250

Division II

1 Mill River 16-1-0 73.5 4.324

2 Enosburg 16-0-0 68.5 4.281

3 Lyndon 14-2-0 63.5 3.969

4 Mt. St. Joseph 12-4-0 54 3.375

5 U-32 13-4-0 56 3.294

6 Fair Haven 9-5-0 41 2.929

7 Otter Valley 9-7-0 42.5 2.656

8 Harwood 8-6-0 34.5 2.464

9 Milton 7-8-0 34.5 2.300

10 Montpelier 8-7-0 32 2.133

11 Hartford 6-8-0 26 1.857

12 Woodstock 6-10-0 29 1.813

13 Bellows Falls 6-7-0 19 1.462

14 Mt. Abraham 4-9-0 18 1.385

15 Lamoille  5-12-0 21 1.235

16 Vergennes 1-13-0 7.5 0.536

17 Springfield 0-15-0 1 0.067

Division III

1 Williamstown  18-0-0 82.5 4.583

2 Hazen 12-4-0 52 3.250

3 Lake Region 10-6-0 49 3.063

4 Twin Valley 10-6-0 48.5 3.031

5 Windsor 9-8-0 49 2.882

6 BFA-Fairfax 8-8-0 42.5 2.656

7 Rivendell 9-6-0 39 2.600

8 Green Mountain 9-8-0 39.5 2.324

9 Peoples 6-10-0 31.5 1.969

10 Oxbow 6-11-0 31.5 1.853

11 Winooski 5-11-0 28.5 1.781

12 Randolph 4-13-0 23.5 1.382

13 Thetford 3-12-0 18.5 1.233

14 Northfield 4-11-0 17 1.133

14 Leland & Gray 3-12-0 17 1.133

16 Poultney 3-12-0 14.5 0.967

17 Stowe  0-17-0 2 0.118

Division IV

1 Twinfield 16-1-0 76.5 4.500

2 Proctor 15-2-0 74.5 4.382

3 Arlington 12-5-0 63 3.706

4 South Royalton 13-5-0 64.5 3.583

5 Craftsbury 12-6-0 58.5 3.250

6 Danville 10-6-0 52 3.250

7 Websterville 11-5-0 51 3.188

8 West Rutland 10-6-0 48.5 3.031

9 Sharon 10-6-0 47.5 2.969

10 Long Trail 8-8-0 44 2.750

11 Rochester 8-8-0 35.5 2.219

12 Cabot 7-8-0 31 2.067

13 Richford 5-11-0 32.5 2.031

14 Black River 2-11-0 14 1.077

15 Blue Mountain 2-13-0 13 0.867

16 Mid Vt Christian 2-13-0 10 0.667

17 Chelsea 2-17-0 12 0.632

18 Whitcomb 1-15-0 5 0.313

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division I

1 St. Johnsbury 14-1-0 63.5 4.233

2 BFA-St. Albans 12-3-0 54.5 3.633

3 Rice 10-2-0 43 3.583

4 Mt. Anthony 11-3-0 49.5 3.536

5 Champlain Valley 12-3-0 53 3.533

6 North Country 9-4-0 38 2.923

7 Colchester 10-6-0 43 2.688

8 Essex 7-7-0 33 2.357

9 South Burlington 7-6-0 30.5 2.346

10 Rutland 8-7-0 34.5 2.300

11 Middlebury 9-6-0 34 2.267

12 Brattleboro 6-8-0 26 1.857

13 Mt. Mansfield 5-10-0 21 1.400

14 Burr & Burton 3-12-0 11 0.733

15 Burlington 1-11-0 5 0.417

16 Spaulding 0-13-0 0 0.000

Division II

1 Lyndon 13-2-0 55.5 3.700

1 Mill River 11-4-0 55.5 3.700

3 Fair Haven 12-3-0 54 3.600

4 U-32 10-4-0 48 3.429

5 Lamoille  12-3-0 48.5 3.233

6 BFA-Fairfax 10-3-0 41 3.154

7 Mt. Abraham 8-6-0 44 3.143

8 Vergennes 7-7-0 33.5 2.393

9 Lake Region 8-6-0 32.5 2.321

10 Randolph 8-6-0 32.5 2.321

11 Bellows Falls 9-5-0 32 2.286

12 Hartford 6-7-0 27.5 2.115

13 Otter Valley 5-8-0 21 1.615

14 Woodstock 6-7-0 20.5 1.577

15 Milton 4-10-0 21 1.500

16 Springfield 3-10-0 15.5 1.192

17 Missisquoi 0-14-0 6.5 0.464

18 Harwood 0-15-0 0 0.000

Division II

1 Windsor 12-2-0 61.5 4.393

2 Thetford 11-4-0 56 3.733

3 Northfield 11-2-0 47 3.615

4 Williamstown  11-4-0 51 3.400

5 Winooski 9-5-0 46.5 3.321

6 Leland & Gray 8-4-0 36 3.000

7 Rivendell 10-5-0 43.5 2.900

8 Peoples 8-6-0 38.5 2.750

9 Oxbow 6-9-0 34.5 2.300

10 Enosburg 5-7-0 27.5 2.292

11 Green Mountain 6-8-0 28.5 2.036

12 Stowe  6-8-0 26.5 1.893

13 Hazen 5-9-0 25 1.786

14 Poultney 4-9-0 16.5 1.269

15 Twin Valley 3-10-0 13.5 1.038

16 Montpelier 2-14-0 15.5 0.969

17 Richford 1-13-0 5 0.357

BOYS HOCKEY
Division I

1 Spaulding 12-2-2 40 2.500

2 BFA-St. Albans 11-2-3 39 2.438

3 South Burlington 8-4-1 25 1.923

4 Essex 10-6-0 30 1.875

5 Champlain Valley 8-6-2 28 1.750

6 Middlebury 8-6-2 27 1.688

7 U-32 9-6-0 23 1.533

8 Stowe  7-6-2 22 1.467

9 Rice 5-11-0 15 0.938

10 Rutland 5-10-0 13 0.867

11 Woodstock 4-11-1 13 0.813

12 Colchester 3-12-1 10 0.625

Division II

1 Hartford 12-4-0 26 1.625

2 North Country 11-4-0 23 1.533

2 Burr & Burton 10-3-2 23 1.533

4 Harwood 11-4-1 24 1.500

5 Missisquoi 8-6-1 17 1.133

6 Milton 6-6-3 15 1.000

7 Mt. Mansfield 6-7-2 14 0.933

8 St. Johnsbury 4-10-1 9 0.600

9 Lyndon 3-11-1 8 0.533

9 Brattleboro 3-10-2 8 0.533

11 Burlington 1-10-2 4 0.308

12 Northfield 2-12-0 4 0.286

GIRLS HOCKEY
Division I

1 Essex 13-2-1 41 2.563

2 Rutland 12-3-1 36 2.250

3 Middlebury 11-4-1 35 2.188

4 BFA-St. Albans 10-6-0 30 1.875

5 Northfield 7-9-0 21 1.313

5 Spaulding 7-8-1 21 1.313

7 Colchester/BHS 6-9-1 18 1.125

7 MMU/CVU 6-10-0 18 1.125

9 South Burlington 1-14-0 3 0.200

10 Burr & Burton 0-15-0 0 0.000

Division II

1 Rice 12-2-1 26 1.733

2 Woodstock 13-3-1 28 1.647

3 Missisquoi 11-4-2 24 1.412

4 U-32 9-7-0 18 1.125

5 Brattleboro 5-10-1 13 0.813

6 Stowe  7-11-0 14 0.778

7 Harwood 6-10-1 13 0.765

8 Hartford 4-9-3 11 0.688

9 North Country 0-15-0 0 0.000

