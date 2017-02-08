Basketball/Hockey Standings

As of Wednesday afternoon, as posted by VPA
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I
1 Champlain Valley 14-1-0 61 4.067
2 Burlington 13-2-0 58 3.867
3 Rutland 13-2-0 57 3.800
4 Rice 10-5-0 45.5 3.033
5 Missisquoi 11-4-0 43 2.867
6 Brattleboro 10-5-0 39.5 2.633
7 St. Johnsbury 8-7-0 36 2.400
8 Colchester 7-7-0 32 2.286
9 Burr & Burton 7-7-0 30.5 2.179
9 Spaulding 7-7-0 30.5 2.179
11 Mt. Mansfield 7-8-0 32.5 2.167
12 South Burlington 7-8-0 30.5 2.033
13 Mt. Anthony 6-9-0 24.5 1.633
14 Essex 5-10-0 23 1.533
15 BFA-St. Albans 5-9-0 20.5 1.464
16 Middlebury 3-11-0 13.5 0.964
17 North Country 1-13-0 4 0.286
Division II
1 Mill River 14-1-0 65.5 4.367
2 Enosburg 14-0-0 60.5 4.321
3 Lyndon 12-2-0 54 3.857
4 Mt. St. Joseph 12-3-0 54 3.600
5 U-32 11-3-0 47.5 3.393
6 Fair Haven 8-4-0 37 3.083
7 Otter Valley 9-6-0 42.5 2.833
8 Milton 7-7-0 33.5 2.393
9 Montpelier 7-6-0 28 2.154
10 Woodstock 6-8-0 29 2.071
11 Harwood 5-6-0 22.5 2.045
12 Hartford 5-7-0 21 1.750
13 Bellows Falls 6-7-0 19 1.462
14 Mt. Abraham 4-9-0 18 1.385
15 Lamoille 4-10-0 16.5 1.179
16 Vergennes 1-13-0 7.5 0.536
17 Springfield 0-14-0 1 0.071
Division III
1 Williamstown 16-0-0 74.5 4.656
2 Hazen 10-4-0 43 3.071
3 Lake Region 8-6-0 40.5 2.893
4 Twin Valley 8-6-0 39.5 2.821
5 BFA-Fairfax 7-7-0 39 2.786
6 Green Mountain 8-6-0 35.5 2.536
7 Rivendell 8-6-0 34.5 2.464
8 Windsor 5-8-0 29 2.231
9 Oxbow 6-9-0 30.5 2.033
10 Peoples 5-9-0 27 1.929
11 Winooski 4-10-0 22.5 1.607
12 Northfield 4-8-0 17 1.417
13 Thetford 3-10-0 17.5 1.346
14 Randolph 3-11-0 18.5 1.321
15 Leland & Gray 3-10-0 17 1.308
16 Poultney 3-11-0 14.5 1.036
17 Stowe 0-15-0 2 0.133
Division IV
1 Twinfield 14-1-0 67.5 4.500
2 Proctor 12-2-0 60.5 4.321
3 Arlington 11-3-0 57 4.071
4 South Royalton 13-3-0 64 4.000
5 Websterville 10-4-0 47 3.357
6 Danville 9-5-0 46 3.286
7 West Rutland 10-5-0 48.5 3.233
8 Craftsbury 10-6-0 50.5 3.156
9 Sharon 8-6-0 38.5 2.750
10 Rochester 8-5-0 35 2.692
11 Long Trail 6-8-0 35 2.500
12 Cabot 6-7-0 26 2.000
13 Richford 4-9-0 25.5 1.962
14 Black River 2-10-0 14 1.167
15 Blue Mountain 2-13-0 13 0.867
16 Mid Vt Christian 2-11-0 10 0.769
17 Chelsea 2-16-0 12 0.667
18 Whitcomb 1-13-0 5 0.357
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division I
1 St. Johnsbury 11-1-0 49.5 4.125
2 BFA-St. Albans 11-2-0 49.5 3.808
3 Champlain Valley 11-2-0 49 3.769
4 Rice 10-2-0 43 3.583
5 Mt. Anthony 11-3-0 49.5 3.536
6 North Country 7-4-0 28.5 2.591
7 South Burlington 7-5-0 30.5 2.542
8 Essex 7-6-0 33 2.538
9 Middlebury 8-4-0 29.5 2.458
10 Colchester 7-6-0 29.5 2.269
11 Rutland 6-7-0 27 2.077
12 Mt. Mansfield 5-8-0 21 1.615
13 Brattleboro 5-8-0 21 1.615
14 Burr & Burton 3-10-0 11 0.846
15 Burlington 1-10-0 5 0.455
16 Spaulding 0-12-0 0 0.000
Division II
1 Lyndon 12-1-0 52 4.000
2 Fair Haven 10-3-0 45 3.462
3 Mill River 8-4-0 41.5 3.458
4 U-32 9-4-0 44 3.385
5 Mt. Abraham 7-5-0 37.5 3.125
6 Lamoille 10-3-0 40 3.077
7 BFA-Fairfax 9-3-0 36.5 3.042
8 Vergennes 7-5-0 32.5 2.708
9 Hartford 6-5-0 26.5 2.409
10 Randolph 7-6-0 29 2.231
11 Bellows Falls 7-5-0 24 2.000
12 Otter Valley 5-6-0 21 1.909
12 Lake Region 5-6-0 21 1.909
14 Springfield 3-8-0 15.5 1.409
15 Woodstock 5-7-0 16 1.333
16 Milton 2-10-0 11 0.917
17 Missisquoi 0-12-0 6 0.500
18 Harwood 0-13-0 0 0.000
Division III
1 Windsor 10-2-0 50.5 4.208
2 Thetford 9-4-0 47 3.615
3 Northfield 10-2-0 43 3.583
4 Winooski 7-4-0 37 3.364
5 Rivendell 9-3-0 39.5 3.292
6 Williamstown 8-4-0 39 3.250
7 Peoples 7-4-0 32.5 2.955
8 Leland & Gray 7-4-0 31 2.818
9 Oxbow 6-7-0 32.5 2.500
10 Green Mountain 6-5-0 27 2.455
11 Enosburg 4-6-0 22 2.200
12 Stowe 5-7-0 23 1.917
13 Hazen 4-7-0 20.5 1.864
14 Poultney 4-8-0 16.5 1.375
15 Twin Valley 3-8-0 13 1.182
16 Montpelier 2-12-0 15 1.071
17 Richford 1-11-0 5 0.417
BOYS HOCKEY
Division I
1 Spaulding 10-2-2 34 2.429
2 BFA-St. Albans 9-2-3 33 2.357
3 Essex 9-5-0 27 1.929
4 South Burlington 8-4-1 25 1.923
5 Champlain Valley 7-5-2 25 1.786
6 Middlebury 7-5-2 24 1.714
7 U-32 9-5-0 23 1.643
8 Stowe 6-5-2 19 1.462
9 Rutland 5-8-0 13 1.000
10 Woodstock 4-9-1 13 0.929
11 Colchester 3-10-1 10 0.714
12 Rice 2-11-0 6 0.462
Division II
1 North Country 8-2-0 17 1.700
2 Burr & Burton 10-2-2 23 1.643
3 Hartford 9-4-0 20 1.538
3 Harwood 9-3-1 20 1.538
5 Missisquoi 7-5-1 15 1.154
6 Mt. Mansfield 6-6-2 14 1.000
7 Milton 5-6-2 12 0.923
8 Lyndon 3-9-1 8 0.615
9 St. Johnsbury 3-9-1 7 0.538
10 Brattleboro 3-10-1 7 0.500
11 Northfield 2-10-0 4 0.333
11 Burlington 1-9-2 4 0.333
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division I
1 Essex 13-1-0 39 2.786
2 Middlebury 10-3-1 32 2.286
3 Rutland 11-3-1 33 2.200
4 BFA-St. Albans 8-6-0 24 1.714
5 Spaulding 7-7-0 19 1.357
6 Northfield 5-9-0 15 1.071
6 MMU/CVU 5-9-0 15 1.071
8 Colchester/BHS 5-9-1 15 1.000
9 South Burlington 1-12-0 3 0.231
10 Burr & Burton 0-13-0 0 0.000
Division II
1 Rice 11-2-1 24 1.714
2 Woodstock 11-3-1 24 1.600
3 Missisquoi 9-4-2 20 1.333
4 U-32 8-6-0 16 1.143
5 Stowe 7-8-0 14 0.933
6 Brattleboro 5-8-1 13 0.929
7 Hartford 4-7-3 11 0.786
8 Harwood 3-10-1 7 0.500
9 North Country 0-14-0 0 0.000