Basketball/Hockey Standings

As of Wednesday afternoon, as posted by VPA

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I 

1 Champlain Valley 14-1-0 61 4.067

2 Burlington 13-2-0 58 3.867

3 Rutland 13-2-0 57 3.800

4 Rice 10-5-0 45.5 3.033

5 Missisquoi 11-4-0 43 2.867

6 Brattleboro 10-5-0 39.5 2.633

7 St. Johnsbury 8-7-0 36 2.400

8 Colchester 7-7-0 32 2.286

9 Burr & Burton 7-7-0 30.5 2.179

9 Spaulding 7-7-0 30.5 2.179

11 Mt. Mansfield 7-8-0 32.5 2.167

12 South Burlington 7-8-0 30.5 2.033

13 Mt. Anthony 6-9-0 24.5 1.633

14 Essex 5-10-0 23 1.533

15 BFA-St. Albans 5-9-0 20.5 1.464

16 Middlebury 3-11-0 13.5 0.964

17 North Country 1-13-0 4 0.286

Division II

1 Mill River 14-1-0 65.5 4.367

2 Enosburg 14-0-0 60.5 4.321

3 Lyndon 12-2-0 54 3.857

4 Mt. St. Joseph 12-3-0 54 3.600

5 U-32 11-3-0 47.5 3.393

6 Fair Haven 8-4-0 37 3.083

7 Otter Valley 9-6-0 42.5 2.833

8 Milton 7-7-0 33.5 2.393

9 Montpelier 7-6-0 28 2.154

10 Woodstock 6-8-0 29 2.071

11 Harwood 5-6-0 22.5 2.045

12 Hartford 5-7-0 21 1.750

13 Bellows Falls 6-7-0 19 1.462

14 Mt. Abraham 4-9-0 18 1.385

15 Lamoille  4-10-0 16.5 1.179

16 Vergennes 1-13-0 7.5 0.536

17 Springfield 0-14-0 1 0.071

Division III

1 Williamstown  16-0-0 74.5 4.656

2 Hazen 10-4-0 43 3.071

3 Lake Region 8-6-0 40.5 2.893

4 Twin Valley 8-6-0 39.5 2.821

5 BFA-Fairfax 7-7-0 39 2.786

6 Green Mountain 8-6-0 35.5 2.536

7 Rivendell 8-6-0 34.5 2.464

8 Windsor 5-8-0 29 2.231

9 Oxbow 6-9-0 30.5 2.033

10 Peoples 5-9-0 27 1.929

11 Winooski 4-10-0 22.5 1.607

12 Northfield 4-8-0 17 1.417

13 Thetford 3-10-0 17.5 1.346

14 Randolph 3-11-0 18.5 1.321

15 Leland & Gray 3-10-0 17 1.308

16 Poultney 3-11-0 14.5 1.036

17 Stowe  0-15-0 2 0.133

Division IV

1 Twinfield 14-1-0 67.5 4.500

2 Proctor 12-2-0 60.5 4.321

3 Arlington 11-3-0 57 4.071

4 South Royalton 13-3-0 64 4.000

5 Websterville 10-4-0 47 3.357

6 Danville 9-5-0 46 3.286

7 West Rutland 10-5-0 48.5 3.233

8 Craftsbury 10-6-0 50.5 3.156

9 Sharon 8-6-0 38.5 2.750

10 Rochester 8-5-0 35 2.692

11 Long Trail 6-8-0 35 2.500

12 Cabot 6-7-0 26 2.000

13 Richford 4-9-0 25.5 1.962

14 Black River 2-10-0 14 1.167

15 Blue Mountain 2-13-0 13 0.867

16 Mid Vt Christian 2-11-0 10 0.769

17 Chelsea 2-16-0 12 0.667

18 Whitcomb 1-13-0 5 0.357

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division I

1 St. Johnsbury 11-1-0 49.5 4.125

2 BFA-St. Albans 11-2-0 49.5 3.808

3 Champlain Valley 11-2-0 49 3.769

4 Rice 10-2-0 43 3.583

5 Mt. Anthony 11-3-0 49.5 3.536

6 North Country 7-4-0 28.5 2.591

7 South Burlington 7-5-0 30.5 2.542

8 Essex 7-6-0 33 2.538

9 Middlebury 8-4-0 29.5 2.458

10 Colchester 7-6-0 29.5 2.269

11 Rutland 6-7-0 27 2.077

12 Mt. Mansfield 5-8-0 21 1.615

13 Brattleboro 5-8-0 21 1.615

14 Burr & Burton 3-10-0 11 0.846

15 Burlington 1-10-0 5 0.455

16 Spaulding 0-12-0 0 0.000

Division II

1 Lyndon 12-1-0 52 4.000

2 Fair Haven 10-3-0 45 3.462

3 Mill River 8-4-0 41.5 3.458

4 U-32 9-4-0 44 3.385

5 Mt. Abraham 7-5-0 37.5 3.125

6 Lamoille  10-3-0 40 3.077

7 BFA-Fairfax 9-3-0 36.5 3.042

8 Vergennes 7-5-0 32.5 2.708

9 Hartford 6-5-0 26.5 2.409

10 Randolph 7-6-0 29 2.231

11 Bellows Falls 7-5-0 24 2.000

12 Otter Valley 5-6-0 21 1.909

12 Lake Region 5-6-0 21 1.909

14 Springfield 3-8-0 15.5 1.409

15 Woodstock 5-7-0 16 1.333

16 Milton 2-10-0 11 0.917

17 Missisquoi 0-12-0 6 0.500

18 Harwood 0-13-0 0 0.000

Division III

1 Windsor 10-2-0 50.5 4.208

2 Thetford 9-4-0 47 3.615

3 Northfield 10-2-0 43 3.583

4 Winooski 7-4-0 37 3.364

5 Rivendell 9-3-0 39.5 3.292

6 Williamstown  8-4-0 39 3.250

7 Peoples 7-4-0 32.5 2.955

8 Leland & Gray 7-4-0 31 2.818

9 Oxbow 6-7-0 32.5 2.500

10 Green Mountain 6-5-0 27 2.455

11 Enosburg 4-6-0 22 2.200

12 Stowe  5-7-0 23 1.917

13 Hazen 4-7-0 20.5 1.864

14 Poultney 4-8-0 16.5 1.375

15 Twin Valley 3-8-0 13 1.182

16 Montpelier 2-12-0 15 1.071

17 Richford 1-11-0 5 0.417

BOYS HOCKEY

Division I

1 Spaulding 10-2-2 34 2.429

2 BFA-St. Albans 9-2-3 33 2.357

3 Essex 9-5-0 27 1.929

4 South Burlington 8-4-1 25 1.923

5 Champlain Valley 7-5-2 25 1.786

6 Middlebury 7-5-2 24 1.714

7 U-32 9-5-0 23 1.643

8 Stowe  6-5-2 19 1.462

9 Rutland 5-8-0 13 1.000

10 Woodstock 4-9-1 13 0.929

11 Colchester 3-10-1 10 0.714

12 Rice 2-11-0 6 0.462

Division II

1 North Country 8-2-0 17 1.700

2 Burr & Burton 10-2-2 23 1.643

3 Hartford 9-4-0 20 1.538

3 Harwood 9-3-1 20 1.538

5 Missisquoi 7-5-1 15 1.154

6 Mt. Mansfield 6-6-2 14 1.000

7 Milton 5-6-2 12 0.923

8 Lyndon 3-9-1 8 0.615

9 St. Johnsbury 3-9-1 7 0.538

10 Brattleboro 3-10-1 7 0.500

11 Northfield 2-10-0 4 0.333

11 Burlington 1-9-2 4 0.333

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division I

1 Essex 13-1-0 39 2.786

2 Middlebury 10-3-1 32 2.286

3 Rutland 11-3-1 33 2.200

4 BFA-St. Albans 8-6-0 24 1.714

5 Spaulding 7-7-0 19 1.357

6 Northfield 5-9-0 15 1.071

6 MMU/CVU 5-9-0 15 1.071

8 Colchester/BHS 5-9-1 15 1.000

9 South Burlington 1-12-0 3 0.231

10 Burr & Burton 0-13-0 0 0.000

Division II

1 Rice 11-2-1 24 1.714

2 Woodstock 11-3-1 24 1.600

3 Missisquoi 9-4-2 20 1.333

4 U-32 8-6-0 16 1.143

5 Stowe  7-8-0 14 0.933

6 Brattleboro 5-8-1 13 0.929

7 Hartford 4-7-3 11 0.786

8 Harwood 3-10-1 7 0.500

9 North Country 0-14-0 0 0.000

