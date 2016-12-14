Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS/HIGHGATE — Basil A. LaFleur, Jr., a former resident of this area, passed away early Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at the Springfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with loving family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on Dec. 9, 1947, he was the son of the late Basil A. and Lillian (Thibault) LaFleur. Basil was 69 years old.

Basil was educated in Highgate and was a graduate of Highgate High School. He then served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy. Upon his honorable discharge, he was employed by the former Central Vermont Railroad as a bridge builder and in track maintenance. Basil could be a stubborn man, but was well liked and loved his grandchildren dearly. In his younger years he enjoyed deer hunting.

Survivors include his daughters, April LaFleur and Jennifer Dailey and her husband, Matt, as well as his grandchildren, Elijah, Lilliana, Connor and Ryan and a special friend, Nathaniel Dean all of Springfield.

Basil is also survived by his sisters, Carol Parah and her husband, Arnold, of Swanton and Sandra Bellrose and her husband, Allen, of Richford and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Basil was predeceased by his brother, Stephen LaFleur on Oct. 12, 2012.

Interment with military honors will be held next spring at the family lot in Montgomery Village Cemetery.

To send Basil’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to our on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.