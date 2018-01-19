ST. ALBANS — Barbara Mary (Attenborough) Mayo, a longtime resident of St. Albans, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. She was 91 years old.

She was born in East Hartford, Conn. On Sept. 5, 1927, the daughter of the late Fred and Katherine (Woods) Attenborough.

After graduating from East Hartford High School, Barbara moved to Vermont to attend nursing school.

On Aug. 17, 1947, she married Charles N. Mayo. They were married for over 50 years.

Throughout her earlier years, Barbara was an avid sewer, who also enjoyed knitting and quilting.

She and her husband, Charlie, were regular yearly campers with friends in Randolph, Vt. for years.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to England where she still had relatives, and to see friends in Whales. She enjoyed music and singing, and bus tours to attend plays, musical shows and concerts.

She loved gardening, and was always active nurturing her beautiful flowerbeds around her home.

She was also an avid reader and faithful letter-writer to friends and family, always sending notes and cards.

She was a great cook, as well as an amazing baker. She provided and delivered her own “Meals on Wheels” to her working family, and always had baked treats every week. She loved a new cookie recipe, and spent countless hours baking. You never left her house hungry or empty-handed.

She was a member of various clubs, including a cookie-cutter and doll club. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #1.

Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, Charlie, in 1998; a sister, Marjorie; and a brother, Robert.

Barbara is survived by her sons, James Mayo of St. Albans and Charles Mayo of Texarkana; her two granddaughters, Jennifer Mayo and Jamie Mayo; and one special great-granddaughter, Bella Scott.

Besides her family, she also leaves several friends at Hawk’s Nest where she resided over these last years.

Services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.