ENOSBURG FALLS – Barbara M. Wright, age 94, passed away, Tuesday evening, February 6, 2018 at Our Lady of the Meadows Community Care Home in Richford with her loving family at her side.

She was born September 18, 1923 in Enosburg Falls the daughter of the late Sidney & Inez (Beede) Green.

Barb was a lifelong resident of Enosburg Falls, growing up on the Ladd/Green Farm. She was a 1941 graduate of Enosburg Falls High School and a member of the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church. Following high school, she was employed as a secretary at the Department of Defense Transportation Office in Montpelier from 1941 to 1944. On April 20, 1944 she married Wilbur S. Wright at which time Wilbur was in the Air Force, and Barb followed him to many places including Texas, Colorado, Florida and Alabama. After Wilbur’s honorable discharge, they purchased the former Jones Farm on Duffy Hill and operated it as a dairy and chicken farm from 1946 to 1966 when they sold the farm and built a new home. During this time, they also started a family having three children, Terry in 1946, Donna in 1947, and Glen in 1949. They also started the Wright Bus Co. in 1954 and operated that until they sold it to their son Terry in 1981. Barb continued to drive for Terry (Wrightholm Bus Line, Inc.) until 1993. In 1967, she also worked at the Enosburg Falls High School as secretary to the principal. Following her retirement from farming and bus driving she acted as a tour escort for McBryde Bus Tours and for Wrightholm Travel, Inc.

Her highlights of her life were traveling to the Rose Parade in California, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Branson, Mo., Arizona, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and, of course, a few casinos.

Barb volunteered many endless hours to memberships and organizations to include the following: active member of the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church since 1939 serving on many committees and the Women’s Society, 50 plus year member of the Tyler Branch Grange #498, 50 plus year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #42 of Enosburg Falls, Enosburgh Center Cemetery Association – Past President, Enosburgh Historical Society, Board Member of the Enosburgh Opera House, 56-year member of the “500 Card Club”, 50 plus year member of the Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary Association, “Friday Night Girls” – Barb will miss these girls. Red Hat Society in Enosburg Falls, former Treasurer of the Enosburg Falls Fire Department Auxiliary, former Secretary and Treasurer of the State Fire Fighters Auxiliary, and finally selling 50-week club tickets for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Barb cherished being a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Terry & Louise Wright of West Enosburgh, Donna & Norman Couture of Enosburg Falls, and Glen & Rose Wright of Ocala, Fla.; her grandchildren and their families, Sandra Spaulding her husband Greg and their children, Natalie & Laura, Judy Magnan her husband Mark and their children, William & Colby, Michael Wright his wife Krista and their children, Dawson & Dylan, Kelly Gervais her husband Paul and their children Morgan & Jared, Shaun Couture his wife Val and their children Mercedes, her daughter Abby, Danielle, her sons Brantley & Jaxon, Matthew Wright his wife Molly and their sons Aiden & Seamus, Jill Houck her husband Jay and their children James & Liam, and Jeramie Wright and his wife Tempy; her sister-in-law, Frances “Hinky” Green of Enosburg Falls; several nieces & nephews; and her feline companion, Cuddles.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by the love of her life, Wilbur S. Wright on October 4, 1985, her great-granddaughter Alyssa M. Gervais on March 15, 1996, her brother Richard I. Green on November 5, 2002; her step-father, Ernest Royce; and her brothers & sisters-in-law and their spouses, Donald & Ruth Wright, and Helen & Carl Converse.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church, 245 Church Street. Interment will take place this spring in the Enosburgh Center Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in her memory may be made to the Cold Hollow Hose & Ladder Company (benefiting the Enosburgh Fire Dept.), P.O. Box 465, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or to the American Heart Assoc., Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may made on-line through www.gossfs.com