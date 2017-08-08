Barbara June Frey

Barbara "Bobby" Frey

SWANTON — Barbara (Bobby) J. Frey, 90, peacefully slipped the bonds of this earth and traveled to her new heavenly home on May 13, 2017, to join her friends and family that have left this earth before her. Bobby was born in Swanton, Vt. in 1926. In 1931, she moved to Greenwich, Conn. There, she was educated and then employed by The Greenwich Trust Company as a file clerk. After many promotions and 40 years of service, she retired in 1982 as assistant vice president and assistant manager of the Byram office.

Bobby enjoyed retirement as a snowbird, in Swanton, Vt. in the summer and Dunedin, Fla. in the winter months. For over 50 years she was active in the “Little White Church by the Lake” in West Swanton, Vt. and gave her time freely at both the Swanton, Vt. library and the Dunedin, Fla. library. Bobby enjoyed playing an integral role in the Skyloch Villas Women’s Club, where she wore many hats including secretary/treasurer for many years. Even after she left the community, she was encouraged to attend all of the functions that were held there. She was often treated like a celebrity upon her arrival to any event she attended.

Bobby is survived by eight nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews as well as a multitude of friends. She was pre-deceased by her parents and two sisters and two brothers.

Per her request, there are no calling hours. Instead, a celebration of her life will be held in Swanton, Vt. at the “Little White Church by the Lake” on Aug. 12, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Those who may wish to make a contribution in her memory are asked to consider the Swanton Public Library, Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 85488.