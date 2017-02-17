Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

MIDDLEBURY — Barbara J. Moodie 67, died early Tuesday morning Feb. 14, 2017 peacefully at her residence in Middlebury.

She was born May 3, 1949 in Middlebury, the daughter of George Foster Sr. and Jean (Huntress) Foster.

Survivors are her husband Floyd K. Moodie Jr., of Middlebury; her mother Jean Foster, of Middlebury; two sons, Kraig Moodie and wife Paula of Hershey, Pa. and Keith Moodie and wife Elizabeth also of Hershey, Pa.; by her grandchildren, Alexis, Courtney and Conner. Also by her siblings, Wayne Foster and wife Jody of Minneapolis; Warren Foster and wife Sally, of Brandon; George Foster Jr. and wife Deborah of Middlebury and JoAnne Myers and husband Ken of Keene, N.H. and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Feb. 19, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, located at 117 South Main Street, Middlebury.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday Feb. 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Middlebury Congregational Church, with the Rev. Andy Nagy-Benson officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online http://www.alz.org/

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.

