HIGHGATE — Barbara Irene Laroche, age 75 years, died unexpectedly early Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2016, at her Paul’s Court home in Highgate.

Born in Enosburgh Falls on, Dec. 1, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Irene (Porter) Burleson. She graduated from Enosburgh Falls High School in the Class of 1961 and on, May 5, 1962, was married to Dolore Leonard Laroche who survives her.

For several years Barbara worked as a caregiver at Holiday House, Redstone Villa, and the Kings Daughters Home. She loved to sew, crochet, knit and in her spare time enjoyed helping her husband Dolore in the garden and with the fall canning.

In addition to her husband Dolore of 54 years, Barbara leaves four sons, Robert L. Laroche and companion, Colleen; Steven A. and Jane Laroche, Matthew and Debbie Laroche and Raymond J. Laroche and fiancée, Holly; her daughter, Dolores and Chris Mattox; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Beverley Burleson of Highgate and Sandra Camely and husband, Bernard, of St. Albans and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara was predeceased by a grandson, David Laroche in 1986.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 at 11 a.m. from St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, 186 Lamkin St, Highgate Center. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Burleson family lot in the Enosburgh Center Cemetery.

There will be no public calling hours.

Gifts in Barbara’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, Framingham, Mass 01701.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave, Swanton 05488

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com