SWANTON — Barbara H. Reynolds (91) a lifelong resident of Swanton died at St. Albans Healthcare Center on Aug. 30, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born March 6, 1926 in Swanton, Vermont. Her parents were Homer Holbrook and Bernadette Fournier Holbrook.

She graduated from Swanton High School in 1944 as valedictorian and was a member of the glee club and the basketball team.

She married Howard Reynolds of Swanton July 5, 1945 and they had two sons, Thomas and Robert.

Barbara enjoyed playing both the piano and organ. She also loved her flower garden, swimming, waterskiing, cross-country skiing and reading. Her pet dogs, birds and fish gave her great joy and in later years Barbara enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.

She was a homemaker and volunteered in many organizations such as Senior Citizens.

Barbara was also very active in the Swanton Methodist church organizing many suppers, a member of the Eastern Stars and Kings Daughters.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and brother (Charles Holbrook).

Barbara is survived by her two sons and their wives, Thomas and Debbie Reynolds of Swanton and Robert and Danielle Reynolds of Queensbury, N.Y., her granddaughter Katie Reynolds of Burlington, her sister and her husband Norma H. Guertin and Paul Guertin of St. Albans, her sister-in- law Phyllis Holbrook of Swanton her nephews and their wives Bernard and Brenda Holbrook of Swanton and their daughter Angie Hammel of Burlington, Dale and Mary Guertin of Richford, Jay and Kathy Guertin of New Hampshire and their children Nicholas Guertin and Erin Caruso of New Hampshire.

She is also survived by lifelong friends Marjorie Shaw and Hortence Wheeler as well as longtime family friend Pastor Bill Simmons with whom Barbara enjoyed weekly luncheons and prayer meetings at the Kings Daughters Home.

The family would like to thank the East Wing staff of St. Albans Healthcare Center and the staff of Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, for their loving care of Barbara.

At Barbara’s request there will be no calling hours. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 05488

