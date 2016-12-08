Bank robbery on South Main

Man charged after incident at Citizens Bank

ST. ALBANS — A man accused of robbing the Citizens Bank on South Main Street in St. Albans was captured approximately 45 minutes after the robbery on Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), Benjamin Edwards, 53, of St. Albans was spotted in a car stopped at the intersection of the Interstate Access Road and Main Street at 10:03 a.m.

Officers were called to the bank at approximately 9:16 a.m. where descriptions given by tellers and other evidence pointed to Edwards as the culprit, the SAPD reports.

Edwards was taken into custody and charged with assault and robbery.

 

 

