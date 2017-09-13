The backyard of this North Main Street duplex could be the site of four new duplexes, if the city grants a permit.

ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans City Development Review Board (DRB) is pondering whether or not to allow the construction of four duplexes in the backyard of a home on North Main Street.

Owners Roger and Lucy Parent, of Georgia, are proposing adding the buildings behind the existing duplex at 239-241 North Main as a planned unit development (PUD).

Representatives for the Parents have said they intend to sell the homes. The units are each planned with two parking spaces, one in a garage and one in front of the garage. There are also seven shared spaces and two for the existing property, which may be converted back to a single-family residence.

The proposal went before the DRB last Tuesday, drawing opposition from several neighboring homeowners.

The Parents’ long and deep yard abuts the yards of three homes on Messenger Street.

According to minutes of the meeting, Cassie Gordon, who has lived at 112 Messenger for 60 years, expressed concern about the loss of trees, which she said create a private, quiet area.

Gordon was also concerned with people crossing her property from the project and the potential impact on her property value.

