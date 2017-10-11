ST. ALBANS — Heaven received another angel on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Bacil David Anderson, lifetime resident of St. Albans passed away after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born on Aug. 17, 1941, to Erwin and Charlotte Anderson in St. Hyacinth, he was one of three much loved boys. Anyone that had the good fortune to know Bacil would agree that he was a kind and generous soul. An ever-present quiet observer who loved his family always.

Bacil was a very hardworking man. For decades he worked two full time jobs to provide for his family often running home to grab dinner before heading back to work.

He loved his home on Adams Street. He proudly took care of his parents and brother there and later on his new family, too. His basement housed his treasured model train complete with working lights, crossing signs and everything in between. His love of trains was evident in the many cross-country trips he took his family via rail. The amount of slides he had to view on his projector from these trips was a testament to the good times that he made happen through hard work and love. His golden years were spent at Hawk’s Nest.

Having always been a caregiver, he moved into the role of husband and stepdad seamlessly. He, overnight, went from being a bachelor to a husband and stepdad to five girls! He was silent and strong, always there to help. Blessed with grandchildren galore and now great grandchildren he always loved the games, recitals and concerts. Every last one of them. Times were not always easy yet through love and loss he persevered. Our ever-present silent symbol of commitment and love.

Alzheimer’s is a fickle disease. One day good, one day not so good but through each day be it good or bad, Bacil’s contagious smile remained. An iced mocha coffee would bring such simple joy.

Our family would like to extend our love and thanks to the team at SAHR that made Bacil one of their own. You are grieving with us. You enabled Bacil to live safely and with dignity and we will always be grateful to you all.

Bacil is survived by four remaining daughters and their families: Norma (Fox) Racine of Kentucky, Nancy (Fox) Newton and Park of Georgia, Vt., son in law, Rene Carpenter of Winooski, Susan (Fox) Tanner of Swanton and Monica (Fox) Burnor and James Kendall of Fairfield. Bacil was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes (Fox) Anderson, his parents, his brothers, Donald and Charles, a daughter, Sandra (Fox) Carpenter and Susan’s partner, Kevin Burns.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Heald Chapel with the Reverend Russell Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to phone a loved one, drop a card in the mail, bring a cup of coffee and just sit for a spell with someone special. Let them know they matter. He’d really like that.

