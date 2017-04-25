Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SWANTON — Augusta Ann Brace, age 61, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center after a long illness.

She was born in Troy, N.Y. on Dec. 5, 1955 to the late Leonard Minnafield and Jean Gentry.

Augusta worked for several years in the kitchen at Missisquoi Valley Union High School. She also previously worked at Ames and the VFW in Swanton. Her favorite hobbies included going camping, making ceramics, anything that involved horses and most importantly, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Leo Brace of Swanton; children, Jean Darby and her significant other Eric Curtis of Rouses Point, N.Y., Wilamena Perretta and her husband Peter of St. Albans, David Gover of Swanton and Phillip Gover of St. Albans; her loving sisters, Jeannette Judkin of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Bertha Youngs of Troy, N.Y., Joanne Minnafield of Niverville, N.Y., and Alice Blanchard of Troy, N.Y.; her brother, Ralph Minnifield of Syracuse, N.Y.; step-siblings, Lorraine Gentry, Ludie Gentry, Keith Gentry and John William Gentry; 12 grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Augusta also leaves behind her beloved “Mom and Dad Sartwell,” Jason and Claireta Sartwell of Highgate and her siblings-in-law, Alan and Maiti Brace of St. Albans, Terry and Cathy Brace of Highgate, Jackie and David Dragon of Franklin and Jason and Jill Sartwell of Long Island, N.Y. Besides her parents, Augusta was predeceased by her siblings-in-law, Roswell “Sonny” Corwell and Rusty Brace and her siblings, Adeline “Mary Jane” Howard and Leonard Minnafield Jr.

A memorial service will be Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 878 Horseshoe Rd., Berkshire with Pastor Patrick Hoadley officiating.

For those who wish, contributions in Augusta’s memory may be made to Lighthouse Assembly of God, P.O. Box 237, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

