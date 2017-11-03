From All Breed Rescue:

Hi! My name is August. I am a little puppy who is full of energy. I am very friendly and fun. I like to go for walks and play all the time. I am only 6 months old and someone told me I am a part Beagle, part Boxer and part waggy tail! I just went to the vet and so now I am completely healthy and I have all my shots. I would really love to be yours. Won’t you come take me for a walk and I will make you mine?

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about August. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com