Art pops up in Swanton

Nicole Gadouas and Scott Rheaume outside of Swanton's pop up art gallery on First Street.

By Tom Benton Staff Writer More stories by Tom

SWANTON — The Swanton Arts Council (SAC) has its first gallery.

It’s a temporary gallery, what the SAC calls a “Pop-Up Pop-In,” located on First Street. Local realtor Shawn Cheney donated the space.

The gallery is open two nights a week through August. Last week, Nicole Gadouas and Scott Rheaume became the first local artists to display their work.

“It felt great to be a part of something that had a feeling of urgency, a limited engagement,” Rheaume said, via email.

“I was personally told by a local resident that he never thought he would see a gallery in Swanton, and was so pleased to see one,” Gadouas said, also by email.

There’s no cost to visit the gallery. Admission is free. All proceeds from purchased art go to the artists.

Gadouas said the SAC sees the gallery as a step toward establishing a permanent gallery in Swanton.

The next showcase is this Thursday and Friday, from 5-9 p.m. David Winchester and Mike Barkyoumb are showing their paintings.

Rachael LeGrand and Sara Hayes are showcasing their photography on Aug. 24 and 25, followed by Anita Michele Parah and Judy Paxman showing abstract and upcycle art on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.