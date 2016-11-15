Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

HIGHGATE CENTER — Armand Joseph Boudreau, age 91 years, died early Saturday morning, Nov. 12, 2016, in the Franklin County Rehab Center with loving family at his side.

Born in Swanton on Dec. 5, 1924, he was the son of the late Herman and Neulla (LaPan) Boudreau. He was married on, June 3, 1950, to the former Elizabeth Sears who predeceased him in 2001 after 51 years of marriage. He attended grade school in Fairfield and received his high school diploma from Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans on, June 13, 2004.

Armand was very proud of his military service serving his country during World War II in the United States Army Engineers under the command of General George S. Patten. He was decorated with both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Locally he was an honorary member of the, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Charles DaPrato Post 778 in Swanton, the American Legion, Green Mountain Post 1 of St. Albans, and the Purple Heart Society serving several years as their chaplain.

He was also very devoted to his Roman Catholic Faith and was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Edmund of Canterbury Assembly 2205 in Swanton serving as Lecturer and Co/Lecturer. For 30 years he was entrusted with the care of Saint Louis Cemetery and was quick to tell everyone that during that time he had dug over 300 graves by hand. He also maintained the lawns around St. Louis Church and Rectory.

Armand was employed as a car man with the Central Vermont Railroad for 41 years. He will be remembered as a master cribbage and poker 500 player and a life member of the Franklin Country Senior Citizens, Hi-Swans Senior Citizens and the Highgate Historical Society.

Armand leaves two sons, James Armand Boudreau of Swanton and Aubrey Leon Boudreau and his wife, Dawn, of Highgate Center; a sister, Joyce Baxter and husband, George, of Edgewater, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife Betty, Armand was predeceased by a son, Timothy Howard ‘Bucky’ Boudreau in 1982, a daughter, Donna Cavanaugh; a grandson, Timothy Howard Boudreau, Jr.; three brothers, Clarence, Maurice and Robert Boudreau as well as a dear friend, Pauline Lussier.

The Liturgy for Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at 11 a.m. from St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, 186 Lamkin St., in Highgate Center. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment with full military honors will follow at the Boudreau family lot in St. Louis Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., in Swanton on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Father Austin will conduct a vigil service at 6:45 p.m. and remain after for The Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Gifts in Armand memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans 05478.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com