Natasha Courter

HIGHGATE CENTER — Arlene June Trahan, age 80 years, a longtime resident of the Cassidy Road, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with loving family at her side.

Born at home in Highgate Falls on, June 26, 1936, she was the daughter of the late James and Alma (Greenia) Beyor. She attended Highgate schools graduating from the former Highgate High School in 1954. On June 15, 1957, she was married to Bernard Trahan who survives her.

Arlene was a lifelong parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-Saint Louis Parish. She enjoyed flowers and bird watching.

In addition to her husband Bernard of 59 years, Arlene leaves two sons, Jeffery Trahan of Highgate Center and Todd Trahan and his wife, Trish, of Weiser, Idaho;

Grandchildren, Kattie Trahan of St. Albans, Patty Halbach and husband, Carl, of St. Albans and Kara Vocil and husband, Frank, of Nampa, Idaho; great grandchildren, Alyssa Vocil, Daisia Vocil, Elijah Vocil and Harrison Halbach; two sisters-in-law, Mae Beyor of Highgate Falls and Betty Norris of St. Albans as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Arlene was predeceased by siblings, Maynard, Gordon, Philip, Osborn, and Phelos Beyor, and Loretta Paquette and Barbara Stewart.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at 11 a.m. from St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, 186 Lamkin St. in Highgate Center. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Trahan family lot in St. Louis Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave. in Swanton on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Father Austin will conduct a vigil service at 6:45 pm. and remain after for The Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Gifts in Arlene’s memory may be made to the charity of you choice.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com