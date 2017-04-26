Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ENOSBURG FALLS — Arlene B. Herron, age 92, passed away Tuesday morning, April 25, 2017 at the St. Albans Health and Rehab Facility.

She was born in Enosburgh the daughter of the late Carmey and Doris (Young) Derry.

Arlene was a resident of Enosburgh since 1988 and was a former resident of East Bakersfield for over 40 years. She attended the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church. Arlene worked as a milk tester for DHIA in Enosburgh and Morrisville for 25 years retiring in 1980. Following her retirement, she made baked goods which she sold at the Enosburg Falls Farmers Market. She enjoyed camping, horseback riding and snowmobiling.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Alton Herron. Arlene and Alton were married on Oct. 28, 1944. She is also survived by her children, Elaine Cole and Gerald Herron and his wife Nicole all of Enosburgh; her grandchildren, Kelly Godin and her husband Roger, Andrew Hale and his wife Denise, Audra Rondeau and her husband Chris, Travis Hale and his wife Becky; Jennifer Herron, and Tracy Loiselle and her husband Michael; her great grandchildren, Randy, Carmin and Christian Godin, Andrew “Drew” Hale, Christopher, Alex, and Alaura Rondeau, and Landon and Genevieve Loiselle; and her great great grandchildren, Hunter Hill Godin, Esther Rondeau, and Isabell and Allison Weld. Besides her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her brothers, Donald Derry and Lester Derry and his wife Doris; and her son-in-law, Ira “Chip” Cole.

In keeping with Arlene’s wishes she will be cremated and there will be no visiting hours or memorial services at this time.

For those who wish, contributions in Arlene’s memory may be made to the Enosburgh Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 465, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450

