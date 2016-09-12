Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SHELDON — Archie J. ‘Sonny’ Domina, Sr., age 73, husband of Rose Anne (Martin) Domina, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Archie’s farm, 300 Patterson Rd., Sheldon, with Pastor Patrick Hoadley officiating. Interment will follow in the Montgomery Center Cemetery. Following the committal there will be a reception held at Archie’s farm.

Visiting hours will be held Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Archie’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Messages of condolence may be sent to Archie’s family on-line through www.spearsfuneralhome.com